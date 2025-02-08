AMG’s HBCU GO This Saturday, February 8 with Miles College vs. Tuskegee University Women’s & Men’s Basketball Matchup

Get ready for a battle of claws and paws as the Golden Bears of Miles College face off against the Golden Tigers of Tuskegee!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, February 8, Allen Media Group’s (AMG) HBCU GO, a free-streaming digital platform and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), continues its 2025 HBCU GO Basketball Season with a high-stakes SIAC rivalry showdown between Miles College and Tuskegee University.

Get ready for a battle of claws and paws as the Golden Bears of Miles College face off against the Golden Tigers of Tuskegee! Stay caught up on all the action with James Hadnot, Nia Symone, Tim Scarborough, and the HBCU GO Sports crew. Plus, don’t miss Crossover with Jasmine McKoy and Tolly Carr, covering the best in sports, culture, and more.

The action tips off with the Women’s Game at 1 PM ET, followed by the Men’s Game, both streaming live on HBCU GO. Sports analyst James Hadnot will provide play-by-play commentary, bringing fans courtside to one of the most heated matchups in SIAC basketball. The excitement doesn’t stop there the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show Presented by OldSpice, hosted by Jasmine McKoy and Tolly Carr, will premiere following the Women’s game. The show provides the HBCU community with an in-depth weekly look at the HBCU sports scene and culture, including player profiles, game highlights, exclusive interviews, and more.

As February continues, this matchup highlights the legacy of excellence in HBCU athletics andthe rich history of SIAC basketball. These programs have shaped future pros and continue tobuild on the tradition of Black college sports. HBCU GO is proud to celebrate Black History Month by showcasing the best of HBCU culture and sports all month long.

When it comes to SIAC West dominance, Miles and Tuskegee have owned the division for the last six years. Tuskegee has won four of the last six SIAC West titles, including a perfect 19-0 conference season in 2022-2023 on their way to the SIAC Championship. Brittney Bolin (11.4PPG) and Jasmine Manuel (6.7 RPG) lead the charge for the Golden Tigers, who hold acommanding 13-2 record against Miles since 2020.

However, Miles College enters as the reigning SIAC Tournament Champions and is hungry to keep their momentum going. Last season, they made history with a school-record 23 wins and claimed their first-ever SIAC Tournament title. They’re led by Preseason SIAC Player of the Year Imeiyah Harris, a DII All-American, and Preseason SIAC Defensive Player of the Year Madison Lee. With bragging rights and playoff positioning on the line, this game promises to a battle.

Men’s Game:

On the men’s side, Miles College has been the gold standard of the SIAC West, winning six straight division titles and three tournament championships in the last five years. Preseason SIAC Player of the Year Alvin Miles, last season’s Newcomer of the Year and First-Team. All-SIAC, has been the centerpiece of their success. He’s joined by Preseason All-SIAC Second Teamer Corey Trotter, making this a team built to win.

Tuskegee, however, is determined to shift the power dynamic and snap its 4-10 record against Miles since Head Coach Fred Watson’s arrival. They claimed Kusame Draper, who will be a key factor in their push for an upset.

With Miles looking to extend their dynasty and Tuskegee fighting to reclaim conference glory, expect an intense SIAC showdown. Viewers can experience the action of Women's and Men’s hoops from the SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, and more with veteran sports analyst and commentary from James Hadnot, Nia Symone, and Tim Scarborough. HBCU GO is proud to celebrate HBCU excellence all month long with live coverage of some of the biggest games in Black college sports.

The 2025 HBCU GO basketball season features live broadcasts every Saturday at 12 PM ET, streaming on HBCU GO and airing via broadcast syndication in major television markets, such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh, and nationally on TheGrio Television Network. Select games will also air across various digital platforms including HBCU GO’s mobile app and FAST channel that is available on AMG’s free-streaming platforms, theGrio Gold and Local Now. Games will re-air Sundays at 12 Noon ET, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

HBCU GO continues to set the standard for celebrating the rich culture and competition of HBCU sports. Click HERE for the complete 2025 Basketball Schedule. For more information, visit HBCUGO.tv or follow the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch.

