For Immediate Release: January 22, 2025

Media Contact: Kyle Casteel

Communication Office │ Department of Health

802-863-7280 │ [email protected]

VT Helplink Expands Alcohol and Drug Treatment Referral Services to 24/7 Operation

The service is also now available via text in addition to phone and online chat

WATERBURY, VT — VT Helplink, Vermont’s statewide resource for alcohol and drug use support services, is now available to connect with people in Vermont 24/7.

For nearly five years, VT Helplink resource specialists have been available by phone and through chat at VTHelplink.org to provide information and referrals to people seeking substance use information and support services. New this year, VT Helplink supports the option to text “LINK” to 802-565-LINK (5465) — the same number as the live call service — to connect with a resource specialist. People in Vermont can now reach out for help with alcohol and drug use anytime, day or night, in the format that is most accessible to them.

“It’s important that people looking for resources related to alcohol or drug use can get them when they need them – no matter the hour,” Health Department Deputy Commissioner Kelly Dougherty said. “With VT Helplink now available any time and across a variety of platforms, people in Vermont have more access than ever to timely referrals to substance use treatment and recovery services.”

During 2024, VT Helplink received 1,000 calls and online chats, and over 21,000 website visits, providing information, support, and referrals for substance use prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery services in the state. In December 2024 alone, over 8,000 people visited the VT Helplink website. Most people who reach out to VT Helplink for support are looking for treatment and recovery information related to alcohol use, but resource specialists can assist people concerned about opioid, stimulant, and cannabis use as well.

When people contact VT Helplink, they connect with a resource specialist who is familiar with substance use services across the state. Whether seeking resources for yourself, a friend, or loved one, VT Helplink resource specialists will help locate appropriate services, navigate the treatment system and get additional information. The service is free and confidential.

Call 9-1-1 if you are concerned about someone’s immediate safety or need emergency medical services. Dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or text VT to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.

# # #

Translated Information – Print, video and audio resources are translated into many of the languages used in Vermont. Visit HealthVermont.gov/Translations for searchable tables of documents in each of the nine languages – including about preventing illness, healthy homes, and staying safe and healthy during extreme events like storms, power outages, hurricanes, and flooding.

About the Department of Health

We have been the state's public health agency for more than 130 years, working every day to protect and promote the health of Vermonters.

Visit HealthVermont.gov ─ Join us @HealthVermont on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube