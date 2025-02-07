DPH Offers Healthy Tips Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 7, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Super Bowl LIX is right around the corner, and the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) encourages residents to kick off their celebrations with healthy alternatives at the table on game day.

Super Bowl gatherings often prompt people to indulge in chicken wings, pizza, and various beverages. While tasty, many of these foods are high in fat, sugar, salt and calories.

"Staying true to your health goals is not about saying no to the fun, It's about saying yes to the future you want—one small choice at a time, even when surrounded by temptation," said Kate Gerweck, Director of DPH’s Section of Public Health Nutrition Practice and SNAP Education.

You can find healthy game day recipes in the Eating Healthy in a SNAP Cookbook on the DPH website.

DPH recommends the following healthy tips for game day:

Start with some exercise

Before you settle in for the game, get moving! A 30-minute walk or jog in the morning will get your body ready for the day. Or try a quick online workout video to warm up your muscles. It’s a great way to start your tradition with some healthy energy! Load up on fruits and veggies

Instead of chips and other high-fat snacks, try using fresh fruits and veggies for dipping. They're low in calories but still tasty. If you're hosting, provide healthy options for your guests to balance out the heavy snacks. It's an easy way to add nutrients while still enjoying tasty treats! Watch your portion sizes

It’s easy to eat more than you planned, especially with so many tasty snacks around. To avoid overindulging, make a plate and step away from the table. You don’t need to go back for seconds if you're already satisfied. Snack ideas: Instead of bowls of chips or pretzels, serve individual snack bags or small bowls to control portions.

Don’t forget about your drinks

What you drink is just as important as what you eat! Avoid sugary drinks like soda or sweet tea, which add extra calories. Drink ideas: Water, of course! Add slices of lemon, lime, or cucumber for some flavor. Fruit-infused water: Try mixing berries, mint, and citrus for a refreshing twist. If you have diabetes and are drinking alcohol, remember that alcohol intake can lead to low blood sugar. Stick to one drink for women and two for men to stay within healthy limits.



Drink water and eat slowly

Before diving into your first plate of food, have a big glass of water. It helps you feel full and supports digestion. Also, take your time while eating. Slow down and savor each bite—you'll feel more satisfied and less likely to overeat. By drinking water and eating mindfully, you can feel fuller with less food, making it easier to stick to healthier portions.

Never drink and drive

Plan to travel with a sober friend, use a taxi or rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft, or public transportation. If you’re the designated driver, it’s important to take the role seriously and don’t consume alcohol or use other drugs. If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure everyone has a sober ride home.

With these simple tips and snack ideas, you can enjoy the big game without going off track. Have fun, stay healthy, and cheer on your team!

