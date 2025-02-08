US 60 reopened between Superior and Miami after extended closure

PHOENIX – US 60 has reopened between Superior and Miami after an extended closure needed to safely remove unstable rock exposed Tuesday during blasting operations for a bridge replacement project. The speed limit has been temporarily reduced to 25 mph through the area at milepost 227.

Full closures for this project, which is replacing the Queen Creek Bridge and Waterfall Canyon Bridge east of Superior, are normally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, as needed, for blasting and cleanup. During closures, drivers can detour through Winkelman on state routes 77 and 177.

For more information on this project and to sign up for email alerts, please visit azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.