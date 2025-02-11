NFEC Lauds Dedra Porter for Earning Accredited Personal Finance Instructor (APFI) Credentials
Dedra Porter exemplifies the passion and dedication needed to make a lasting impact. Her work through LALA Nonprofit will empower individuals with the confidence to manage their financial futures.”DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) proudly recognizes Dedra Porter, founder of LALA Nonprofit (Leave A Legacy Always), for successfully completing the rigorous Accredited Personal Finance Instructor℠ (APFI℠) training. By earning this prestigious certification, Porter joins an elite group of financial educators dedicated to improving financial literacy in their communities.
The APFI program equips financial educators with the skills to design, implement, and scale financial education initiatives that deliver measurable improvements in participants' financial wellness. Graduates gain expertise in program development, data analysis, and strategic deployment of financial literacy programs to serve diverse audiences effectively.
Building upon the Certified Financial Education Instructor® (CFEI®) training, the APFI certification takes financial educators to the next level, enabling them to develop comprehensive financial wellness programs that benefit individuals, organizations, and communities. Participants complete a structured process where they create essential program materials, refine their professional image, develop communication skills, and apply data-driven strategies to ensure impactful financial education delivery.
The APFI course complies with ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standards, and graduates earn IACET CEUs. The NFEC, an accredited IACET provider, ensures its graduates receive internationally recognized continuing education credits.
Dedra Porter: A Passion for Financial Education
With over two decades of experience as a payroll professional and a Certified Payroll Professional (CPP) through the American Payroll Association, Porter has firsthand knowledge of the financial challenges employees face.
"I became extremely discouraged when my organization laid people off due to COVID, and I realized that 90% of the workforce did not understand how to read their payroll check stubs," Porter explained. "That’s when I decided to start LALA Nonprofit—to help people learn to read their taxes and deductions, and to understand how they can leave a legacy through payroll deductions."
LALA Nonprofit: Breaking the Cycle of Financial Inexperience
LALA Nonprofit was founded to help eliminate the systemic cycle of financial inexperience that exists within families, workplaces, and communities. The organization’s mission is to close the generational gap in financial literacy by providing accessible and engaging financial education.
With over 20 years of payroll and HR experience, LALA Nonprofit begins its financial education efforts by teaching people how to understand their paycheck stubs. From there, the program expands to cover budgeting, debt management, credit education, and interactive financial literacy activities to make learning engaging and impactful.
"The APFI designation is awarded to financial educators who go above and beyond in their commitment to financial literacy," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. "Dedra Porter exemplifies the passion and dedication needed to make a lasting impact. Her work through LALA Nonprofit will empower countless individuals with the knowledge and confidence to take control of their financial futures."
About the NFEC
The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is a Certified B Corporation™ and an Accredited Provider through IACET. The NFEC mobilizes financial education advocates and equips them with the tools, training, and resources needed to promote economic empowerment on a global scale.
