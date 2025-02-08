Hanul Family Alliance Launches Hanul Counseling Center to Provide Culturally Sensitive Mental Health Services

Hanul Counseling Center Therapy Rooms

Hanul Counseling Center Opens to Provide Inclusive Mental Health Support

With the growing mental health crisis, it is more important than ever to provide resources that are not only accessible but also culturally relevant” — Irene Sohn, Executive Director

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hanul Family Alliance proudly announces the launch of the Hanul Counseling Center, a new initiative designed to address the growing need for mental health services within Chicagoland immigrant and multicultural communities. This newly renovated facility will offer culturally sensitive counseling and support, ensuring individuals and families receive the care they need in a welcoming and inclusive environment.Founded in 1987, Hanul Family Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Korean seniors, immigrants, and multicultural communities through comprehensive social services. From senior care to family support, Hanul Family Alliance is a trusted partner in building stronger, healthier communities. For almost four decades, Hanul Family Alliance has been committed to empowering immigrant and minority populations through a range of social services. With the launch of Hanul Counseling Center, the organization takes a significant step toward combating the stigma surrounding mental health and providing holistic support tailored to the unique challenges of diverse communities.Key Features of Hanul Counseling Center:- Multilingual Services: Counseling available in Korean and English to break down linguistic barriers.- Culturally Competent Care: Therapists and counselors have been trained to address the cultural nuances and needs of immigrant communities.- Comprehensive Programs: Services include individual counseling, couples counseling, family counseling, and group sessions in person and online, as well as workshops on stress management, grief support, and trauma recovery.- Small group seminars: Small group seminars on mental health topics are held in Korean by counselors every week.- Affordable Access: Sliding scale fees ensure affordability for all clients."With the growing mental health crisis, it is more important than ever to provide resources that are not only accessible but also culturally relevant," said Irene Sohn, Executive Director of Hanul Family Alliance. "The Hanul Counseling Center is a testament to our commitment to the well-being of our community, bridging the gap between mental health awareness and compassionate care."Mental health remains a taboo subject in many immigrant and minority households, often leaving individuals to suffer in silence. By opening Hanul Counseling Center, Hanul Family Alliance aims to normalize conversations about mental health and ensure that everyone—regardless of background—has access to the tools and support necessary for a fulfilling life.Get involved and make a difference! Here are some of the ways you can help:- Join us at our open house: Wednesday, February 12, 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at Hanul Counseling Center 300 Knightsbridge Pkwy, Ste 116, Lincolnshire, IL 60069- Attend our fundraiser events: 32nd Benefit Dinner April 6th, 2025 and Celebrate at the Hyo Festival October 4th, 2025 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER - Become a Sponsor: Partner with us to support vital programs and gain community exposure.- Donate: Every contribution helps provide counseling, workshops, and essential resources.- Volunteer: Help at events, offer expertise, or spread awareness.- Host a Fundraiser: Organize an event to support mental health initiatives.- Share Our Mission: Follow us on social media and encourage others to get involved.For more information about Hanul Counseling Center and the services offered, please visit www.hanulcounselingcenter.org or call (847) 616-2030.Contact:Noah KimMarketing & Development CoordinatorChicago I Mt Prospect I Lake CountyT. 847-439-5195 ext. 209E: noahkim@hanulusa.org

32nd Annual Benefit Dinner Invitation

