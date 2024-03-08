Hanul Family Alliance Invites Community to 31st Annual Benefit Dinner: Bridging Generations
Hanul Family Alliance, a pillar of support for Korean American and multiethnic immigrant communities, invites you to the 31st Annual Benefit Dinner.
Hanul serves as a beacon of hope, where connections go beyond age and ethnicity."
For over three decades, Hanul Family Alliance has played a pivotal role in providing vital social services, adapting dynamically to the evolving needs of the Korean American, immigrants, and refugee communities in the Chicago area. In the recent fiscal year alone, the organization positively impacted the lives of over 5,000 older adults, their adult children, and grandchildren.
Fostering Unity Across Generations:
Recognizing the significance of building meaningful connections across generations, Hanul is dedicated to creating a cohesive and supportive community. The organization aims to transcend age and ethnicity, fostering a sense of belonging and shared responsibility for the community's well-being.
"As we embark on this journey of bridging generations, let us remember that true unity is born out of understanding and collaboration," says Executive Director, Irene Sohn. "Hanul serves as a beacon of hope, where connections go beyond age and ethnicity."
Sponsorship Opportunities:
To make this event a success, Hanul Family Alliance is actively seeking partners who share their commitment to positive community change. The 31st Annual Benefit Dinner serves as a cornerstone, bringing together individuals, businesses, and community leaders to celebrate achievements and raise essential funds for ongoing and new initiatives.
Organizations interested in sponsorship are encouraged to explore customized packages aligning seamlessly with their goals. "We believe that your support will not only enhance the success of our gala but will also contribute significantly to the positive impact we aim to create within our community," adds Mrs. Sohn.
To confirm sponsorship, and donations, or discuss further details, interested parties are urged to contact Noah Kim, Marketing and Development Coordinator, at 847-439-5195 ext.209 or noahkim@hanulusa.org.
Event Details.
Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
Time: 5:00 PM
Venue: Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
Entertainment: Korean Traditional Music, Live Performances, Korean Food Tasting, Raffles, Open Bar
Learn More:
To learn more about the event, tickets, and sponsorship information, visit bit.ly/hanulgala2024. For insights into the organization's impact, read the most recent FY23 Annual Report HERE.
Thank you for considering this opportunity to be part of the impactful "Bridging Generations" Annual Benefit Dinner. Hanul Family Alliance looks forward to the possibility of having you as a key partner in this celebration of unity and community well-being. For more information or to support our mission, please visit www.hanulusa.org.
2023 Highlights