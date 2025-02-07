Governor Abbott Pledges To Expand School Choice In Edinburg

TEXAS, February 7 - February 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott last night pledged to work with the Texas Legislature to expand school choice in the current legislative session during a Parent Empowerment Night at Harvest Christian Academy in Edinburg.



“Education excellence is what we're trying to achieve,” said Governor Abbott. “We need to ensure that every student gets to find the pathway that's best for them and that we make it available for parents to choose the pathway that’s best for their child. When we finish the session, we will set record highs for the most funding for our public schools than ever in the history of our state. We're going to increase teacher salaries so that the average teacher salary in Texas will be at a record high in Texas. We must become No. 1 in educating our students, and the pathway to achieve that is through school choice.”



During his remarks, Governor Abbott reaffirmed his unwavering support for school choice, which he declared as an emergency item for the 89th Legislative Session. The Governor also pointed out that a majority of rural, urban, and suburban Texans want to expand school choice for all Texas families. Additionally, Governor Abbott vowed to make Texas the best state in the nation for education by empowering parents, funding and training excellent teachers, and maintaining high academic standards.



The Governor was joined by Representative Janie Lopez, Edinburg Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Diaz, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Harvest Christian Academy Head Principal Joe Cruz, Harvest Christian Academy Elementary Principal Joshua Andrade, and other school choice supporters.



During his State of the State Address on Sunday, Governor Abbott announced school choice as an emergency item for the 89th Legislative Session.