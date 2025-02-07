Texas Partners With Trump Administration On Arrests, Deportations

TEXAS, February 7 - February 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together with the Trump Administration to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 531,100 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 50,600 criminal arrests, with more than 43,400 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 624 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission.



Texas has decreased illegal crossings into the state by over 85% due to our historic border security mission. Fewer illegal crossings into Texas means fewer migrants to transport to sanctuary cities. Since the start of Texas’ transportation program, the state has transported:

• Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

• Over 45,900 migrants to New York City since August 2022

• Over 36,900 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

• Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

• Over 19,200 migrants to Denver since May 2023

• Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 2023



Operation Lone Star continues working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



WATCH: Governor Abbott Discusses New Partnership With Trump Administration To Secure Border



Yesterday, Governor Abbott joined the Will Cain Show on Fox News to discuss his recent meeting with President Trump and Texas’ ongoing efforts to work with the Trump Administration to deport illegal immigrants and secure the southern border.



“I have authorized our [Texas] National Guard that have been on the border for about four years now, they have been deputized to assist ICE, doing everything ICE would do such as apprehending, arresting, and deporting,” said Governor Abbott. “In addition to that, the Texas Department of Public Safety is embedded with ICE on operations across the entire state of Texas to root out, arrest, and assist in the detention and deportation of anybody here illegally."



Governor Abbott: Texas Boosts Manpower For Border Security Operations



On Sunday, Governor Abbott took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Texas and U.S. Customs and Border Protection that grants the Texas National Guard the power to make immigration arrests.



This MOU will help the Trump Administration boost manpower as it continues to work tirelessly to end the border crisis and secure the border.

Governor Abbott: Texas National Guard Partners With Border Patrol On Combat Operations



Earlier this week, Governor Abbott shared photos on X of Texas National Guard soldiers partnering with Border Patrol to conduct combat operations to deliver additional troops and equipment to the Texas-Mexico border.



Texas continues to work closely with the Trump Administration to end the border crisis that has plagued the nation for the last four years.



Governor Abbott: Texas Works Alongside Federal Partners In Hidalgo County



On Monday, Governor Abbott highlighted on X photos showing Operation Lone Star personnel working alongside Border Patrol agents in Anzalduas Park in Hidalgo County near the border.



Last week, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Military Department to surge over 400 additional soldiers, as well as C-130s and Chinook helicopters, to join the thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers already deployed on the border to collaborate with Border Patrol agents.



DPS Brush Team, Border Patrol Arrest Illegal Immigrant, Seize Narcotics In Cameron County



This week, DPS Brush Team along with Border Patrol Agents in Cameron County tracked and arrested an illegal immigrant from Mexico after he smuggled 50 pounds of narcotics across the Rio Grande River.



The smuggler, who has ties to the Gulf cartel, now faces felony charges of drug possession and smuggling.



DPS K-9s Discover Four Illegal Immigrants In Maverick County



Recently, DPS K-9s Arya and Shark, along with their handlers, in two separate events tracked and captured four illegal immigrants attempting to evade capture in Maverick County.



Two illegal immigrants were found hiding inside rail cars. K-9 Arya tracked a combined total of seven miles. The illegal immigrants now face state charges for criminal trespass.



DPS Arrests Convicted Sexual Predator Illegal Immigrant In Webb County



This week, a Texas Highway Patrol trooper working on Operation Lone Star arrested a criminal illegal immigrant fugitive in Webb County.



Vianey Guadalupe Garcia-Velazquez, 22, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was taken into custody on Tuesday after she was stopped for a traffic violation in Laredo. During the stop, the trooper discovered Garcia-Velazquez was attempting to flee to Mexico to avoid a 10-year probation sentence.



With the assistance of the Ellis County District Attorney, DPS executed an arrest warrant for a probation violation, and Garcia-Velazquez was booked into the Webb County Jail.



Garcia-Velazquez was arrested in Waxahachie in August 2023 and convicted of sexual performance with a child, indecency with a child, and possession of child pornography. She was released from jail in January 2025 and placed on probation by Ellis County.



Read the full press release here.



Texas National Guard Soldiers Conduct Border Operations With Federal Partners



Under the MOU between Texas and the Trump Administration, Texas National Guard soldiers are now authorized to make immigration arrests.



“Texas National Guardsmen are working hand-in-hand with the Border Patrol to secure our nation,” said 1st Lieutenant Jesse Pieper. “This is a full team effort. My favorite part about Operation Lone Star is that sense of purpose. I get to feel like I am doing what I signed up for — protecting the State of Texas and serving the United States of America."



