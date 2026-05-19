Governor Abbott Names Comer Chair Of The Texas Council On Alzheimer’s Disease And Related Disorders

TEXAS, May 19 - May 19, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott named Kathy Comer as Chair of the Texas Council on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders for a term set at the pleasure of the Governor. The Council facilitates the coordination of state services for people with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

Kathey Comer of Tyler is retired and has served on the Council since 2025. She previously served as the East Texas regional director for U.S. Senator John Cornyn and as executive vice president for the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin, the Dallas Builders Association, and the Tyler Area Builders Association. She is a member of Catalyst 100 and a certified Main Street Director. Additionally, she is a visionary member for the Women’s Fund of Smith County, a sustaining member of The Junior League of Austin, a Volunteer Committee Coordinator for the Texas Book Festival, and secretary of the board of directors for the Black Hills Cemetery. Comer received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Baylor University, an advanced degree in Gerontology and Long-Term Care Administration from University of North Texas and did post graduate work in early childhood education from The University of Texas at Tyler.