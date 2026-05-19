Governor Abbott Reappoints Wilson To The Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, May 19 - May 19, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Joyce Wilson to the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority (RMA) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The RMA is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that will serve the El Paso region.

Joyce Wilson of El Paso is the former CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, a regional workforce development entity under the Texas Workforce Commission. She also served as El Paso’s first city manager from 2004-2014. She is a member of the board of ReadyOne Industries and a fellow with the National Academy of Public Administration. Governor Abbott first appointed Wilson to the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority in 2019. Wilson received a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University.