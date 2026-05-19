Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Texas Severe Storm Threat

TEXAS, May 19 - May 18, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources as storm activity is forecast to trigger severe thunderstorms across vast portions of Texas, starting later today and persisting through the middle of the week.

"Texas is prepared to assist those impacted by forecasted storm activity across the state," said Governor Abbott. "I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate and mobilize state emergency resources to potentially affected communities. I urge Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front moving through state later today is expected to create potentially hazardous conditions across large areas of North, Central, West, Northwest, Northeast, and South-Central Texas as the system shifts. Threats include very large hail over 2 inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts above 75 miles per hour, possible tornadoes, widespread 1 to 3+ inch rainfall, with isolated 4 to 7+ inch rain totals, and flash flooding through the middle to the end of this week.

Additionally, extremely critical fire weather conditions persist in the Panhandle and South Plains. TDEM and the Texas Emergency Management Council agencies continue to monitor increased wildfire danger across areas of West and Northwest Texas. State response personnel are actively engaged in support of local officials amid ongoing wildfire activity.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources remain available to support local severe weather operations and ongoing wildfire response:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2) : Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues

: Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues Texas Division of Emergency Management : The State of Texas Incident Management Team, All Hazards Group responders, Incident Support Task Force, Disaster Recovery Task Force, and regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state, alongside ongoing wildfire response coordination

: The State of Texas Incident Management Team, All Hazards Group responders, Incident Support Task Force, Disaster Recovery Task Force, and regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state, alongside ongoing wildfire response coordination Texas Department of Transportation : Personnel monitoring road conditions

: Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System) : More than 350 state, local, and out-of-state firefighters and support personnel; More than 115 pieces of heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; and more than 20 federally contracted firefighting aircraft including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, super scoopers for water drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, an aerial supervision module for aerial guidance

: More than 350 state, local, and out-of-state firefighters and support personnel; More than 115 pieces of heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; and more than 20 federally contracted firefighting aircraft including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, super scoopers for water drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, an aerial supervision module for aerial guidance Texas National Guard : Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters with firefighting capability

: Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters with firefighting capability Texas Parks and Wildlife Department : Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues

: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues Texas Department of Public Safety : Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, and the Tactical Marine Unit to assist stranded motorists

: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, and the Tactical Marine Unit to assist stranded motorists Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force) : Wildland Fire and Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

: Wildland Fire and Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service : Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas : Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas : Monitoring the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

: Monitoring the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air, water, and wastewater monitoring

Texans should proactively prepare by reviewing family communication plans, assembling emergency supply kits, and heeding guidance issued by local officials. Texans are reminded never to walk or drive through flooded roadways as storms move through the state and are urged to avoid activities that could cause a spark in areas experiencing increased fire danger. For real-time road conditions, visit DriveTexas.org, find comprehensive severe weather and wildfire safety information at TexasReady.gov, and access all-hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.