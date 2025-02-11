Klika Tech Marks 10th Anniversary as an AWS Services Partner with a Strategic Shift to AWS-Only Focus

Klika Tech Celebrates 10 Years as AWS Partner

Klika Tech strengthens its AWS commitment, marking a decade of cloud innovation with a shift to an all-in on AWS strategy.

We’ve seen first-hand how AWS empowers businesses with scalable, secure, and innovative technologies worldwide. By fully committing to AWS, we are doubling down on our ability to drive impact” — Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klika Tech, a trusted AWS Service Partner since 2015 and a global leader in technology and consulting solutions proudly announces its strategic shift to become 100% all-in on the AWS ecosystem. This commitment enables Klika Tech to deliver cutting-edge AWS-powered solutions, helping customers accelerate cloud adoption, optimize performance, and unlock new growth opportunities. This commitment builds on years of experience helping customers solve complex cloud challenges accelerating their time-to-ROI unlocking new business opportunities with AWS technologies. This decision aligns with the Klika Techs long-term vision of delivering unparalleled innovation, deep technical specialization, and exceptional value to organizations leveraging AWS worldwide.As Klika Tech celebrates its 10th anniversary as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, this move solidifies our commitment to best-in-class solutions across cloud computing, AI/ML, IoT, and digital transformation. The decision to go all-in on AWS reflects the company’s extensive experience with AWS services and its dedication to staying at the forefront of cloud innovation.“We’ve seen first-hand how AWS empowers businesses with scalable, secure, and innovative technologies worldwide. By fully committing to AWS, we are doubling down on our ability to drive impact, accelerate digital transformation, and unlock new possibilities for our customers,” said Gennadiy M Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech.Klika Tech’s AWS-focused strategy will enhance its ability to deliver:• Deep AWS Expertise – Advanced capabilities in cloud migration, AI-driven applications, IoT solutions, and more, ensuring customers maximize their AWS investments.• Accelerated Innovation – A streamlined focus that allows Klika Tech to develop highly specialized, future-ready solutions leveraging AWS-native technologies.• Stronger AWS Collaboration – Strengthened alignment with AWS globally to enhance support, innovation, and joint go-to-market initiatives for customers.“Our decision to go “all-in” on AWS marks a transformative step for Klika Tech and our customers. By fully committing to AWS solutions, we can further deepen our expertise, accelerate innovation, and deliver even greater value – empowering businesses to maximize their cloud potential and drive next-gen business evolution,” said Joseph Zaloker, Head of Business Development and Global Alliances.About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company specializing in cloud computing, IoT, AI/ML, and embedded systems. Headquartered in the U.S. with offices worldwide, we co-create end-to-end software and embedded solutions across industries, including smart buildings, healthcare, manufacturing, and mobility. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and the AWS Innovation Partner of the Year 2023, Klika Tech holds multiple AWS Service Validations including, AWS IoT, Life Sciences, Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner. Learn more at www.klika-tech.com or contact us at contact@klika-tech.com.

