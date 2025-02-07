New Book by Dr. Michele Drake Empowers Veterinary Practice Owners to Transform Their Hospitals and Achieve Success

Veterinary Leadership: A Practical Guide for Practice Owners and Managers

"Veterinary Leadership" by Dr. Michele Drake: A hands-on guide offering proven strategies to build thriving, culture-driven veterinary practices.

This became the cornerstone of my practice, everything we did for the next 30 years was to support this mission. It turns out that this is also a very good business plan.” — Dr. Michele Drake

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michele Drake, founder of The Drake Center of Veterinary Care and featured speaker at top veterinary conferences, has announced the launch of her pioneering book, “ Veterinary Leadership: A Practical Guide for Practice Owners and Managers ”. The book is a culmination of Dr. Drake's 30 years of experience and success in veterinary practice.“Having been in veterinary practice for over 30 years, I’ve seen a lot of books and articles that are trying to help practice owners. But unfortunately, very few of them are written by people who have actually built and run a successful practice over the long term,” said Dr. Drake. “The goal of my book is to provide tangible, useful lessons based on my own experience building The Drake Center for Veterinary Care into an amazing practice – not just a financially successful business, but a healthy workplace with a strong culture that attracts top-tier doctors and staff.”The book is more than just a guide; it contains hands-on practical exercises, intended to drive positive change in the veterinary industry. Dr. Drake shares first-hand insights about the mechanics of running a practice and guides readers through the mindset, strategies and tactics necessary to create a practice that delivers excellent care as well as client satisfaction and employee wellbeing.The mission statement of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care is to provide the best medical and surgical care in a compassionate environment for patients, and unsurpassed service for clients. “This became the cornerstone of my practice,” said Dr. Drake. “Everything we did for the next 30 years was to support this mission. It turns out that this is also a very good business plan."In the book Dr. Drake emphasizes the need for practice owners to learn, plan, and then chart their own path to success. "My way is just one way to achieve things,” said Dr. Drake. “It has been tested and tried over many challenges and lots of growth, so I believe it’s a great place for practice owners to start.”With the new challenges of economic change, wage and staffing challenges, corporate competition, and so much more, this book provides guidance, inspiration, and a blueprint for success as a veterinary practice leader today.Key Highlights:Culture & TeamworkThrough real-life stories, you will see the impact of a strong culture on operational efficiency, team resilience, and recruitment. Dr. Drake demonstrates “culture as a daily activity” and exposes how improved autonomy and reduced workplace stress lead to a healthy workplace, ultimately resulting in improved patient care and community reputation.AgilityDr. Drake explores how adaptive and responsive leadership can significantly enhance employee engagement, productivity, and job satisfaction — helping teams adapt to a changing environment while preventing stress and burnout.Communications and CommunityDiscover the transformative energy of effective communications, and learn how The Drake Center succeeded in building a strong community within the practice, and connecting this to their local pet owners, leading to consistent strong growth even through COVID and post-COVID times. Grab your copy from Wiley for only $49.99! Use the code VLD24 for 15% off, until 12/31/2025.Get your copy today, study these valuable lessons and start building a thriving, healthy and profitable veterinary hospital.

