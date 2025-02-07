NCEC National College Evaluation Camp Atlanta Top Performers 2025
Good is the Enemy of Great!”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 NCEC High School and Middle School Camp showcased top football talent from across the nation, with athletes demonstrating their skills in front of coaches, scouts, and recruiters. The event featured standout performances and awarded the most impressive athletes for their excellence on the field.
— Best football camp in the USA!
Award Winners
High School Overall MVP
Bryce Green (Class of 2026, Peachtree Ridge)
Middle School MVP
Tasmania Samuela (Class of 2029, Garrett Middle School / Attending McEachern High School)
Sleeper Award
Noah Dungan (Class of 2029, North Paulding)
Middle School MVP QB
King Holland (Class of 2031, North Cobb Middle School)
Middle School MVP WR
Nile Walker (Class of 2030, North Cobb)
Middle School MVP RB
Kruse Buntyn Jr (Class of 2029)
Middle School MVP DL
Milo Wise (Class of 2029, Gainesville High School)
Middle School MVP LB
Blake Hunton (Class of 2029)
Middle School MVP DB
Austin Epps (Class of 2029, Gray Collegiate Academy)
High School MVP WR
Brody Rogers (Class of 2026, Halls High School)
High School MVP RB
Kenyon Phelps (Class of 2026, Bradley Central High School)
High School MVP DL
Alphonson Dreher (Class of 2026, North Atlanta)
High School MVP LB
Mysean Nesbitt (Class of 2025, Parkview High School)
High School MVP OL
Ameir Green (Class of 2026)
High School MVP DB
Jaleel Parham (Class of 2027, Parkview High School)
High School MVP QB
Pierson Delgala
Top Performers
(Complete list of top performers follows, highlighting additional standout athletes at the link below,) https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AkZnsAS0RJTZvpJv2vchoX_z70xOP_m4t_-XPcyIRA4/edit?usp=sharing
This camp not only provided young athletes with the opportunity to refine their skills but also gave them exposure to college and professional scouting networks. The 2025 NCEC Camp continues to serve as a premier stage for emerging football talent to compete and elevate their game.
