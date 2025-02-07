NCEC LOGO2 dbs

NCEC National College Evaluation Camp Atlanta Top Performers 2025!

Good is the Enemy of Great!” — Best football camp in the USA!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NCEC High School and Middle School Camp showcased top football talent from across the nation, with athletes demonstrating their skills in front of coaches, scouts, and recruiters. The event featured standout performances and awarded the most impressive athletes for their excellence on the field.Award WinnersHigh School Overall MVPBryce Green (Class of 2026, Peachtree Ridge)Middle School MVPTasmania Samuela (Class of 2029, Garrett Middle School / Attending McEachern High School)Sleeper AwardNoah Dungan (Class of 2029, North Paulding)Middle School MVP QBKing Holland (Class of 2031, North Cobb Middle School)Middle School MVP WRNile Walker (Class of 2030, North Cobb)Middle School MVP RBKruse Buntyn Jr (Class of 2029)Middle School MVP DLMilo Wise (Class of 2029, Gainesville High School)Middle School MVP LBBlake Hunton (Class of 2029)Middle School MVP DBAustin Epps (Class of 2029, Gray Collegiate Academy)High School MVP WRBrody Rogers (Class of 2026, Halls High School)High School MVP RBKenyon Phelps (Class of 2026, Bradley Central High School)High School MVP DLAlphonson Dreher (Class of 2026, North Atlanta)High School MVP LBMysean Nesbitt (Class of 2025, Parkview High School)High School MVP OLAmeir Green (Class of 2026)High School MVP DBJaleel Parham (Class of 2027, Parkview High School)High School MVP QBPierson DelgalaTop Performers(Complete list of top performers follows, highlighting additional standout athletes at the link below,) https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AkZnsAS0RJTZvpJv2vchoX_z70xOP_m4t_-XPcyIRA4/edit?usp=sharing This camp not only provided young athletes with the opportunity to refine their skills but also gave them exposure to college and professional scouting networks. The 2025 NCEC Camp continues to serve as a premier stage for emerging football talent to compete and elevate their game.

