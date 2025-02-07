The Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium is Heading to Las Vegas at the 97th Annual WVC Conference

WVC Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium Speakers and Sessions

The Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium at WVC kicks off on Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 97th WVC Annual Conference is bringing the first Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium of 2025 to Las Vegas during the four-day conference happening March 2-5, 2025. This highly anticipated series, conducted by GeniusVets, is designed to educate, guide, and connect practice owners with industry leaders and insights for the entire ownership lifecycle, from aspiring to growth to exiting. Practice owners of all stages will benefit from these sessions.The Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium kicks off on Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. It offers a dedicated multi-session series with powerful presentations, expert panel discussions, and actionable takeaways for veterinary practice owners. Attendees who register for the Ownership Symposium will also receive an exclusive goodie bag and are invited to unwind and connect with peers at a cocktail hour immediately following the last session.Sessions Presented During the Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium:"Culture, Process, and Profits: Lessons from Building One of the Most Successful Independent Veterinary Practices in the Country" - Led by Dr. Michele Drake , Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care and Co-Founder of GeniusVets, this session offers valuable knowledge and experience."The Essential Service Your Vet Clinic is Missing: A Magnet for Pets and Professionals" - Conducted by David Hall , Co-Founder of GeniusVets, this session equips you with practical marketing strategies ready to implement in your practice."These 4 Numbers Will Determine the Future of Your Practice—Know Them Well"—Terry O'Neil, Partner-in-Charge at Katz, Sapper & Miller, presents this session, during which attendees explore crucial metrics for ensuring their practice's future success."Panel Discussion: The Most Important Trends, Threats, and Opportunities for Practice Ownership"—Featuring Dr. Michele Drake, Dr. Patrick Mahaney, Terry O'Neil, and David Hall as emcees, this discussion addresses the evolving landscape of veterinary practice ownership.This is the first GeniusVets Ownership Symposium of 2025, making it a must-attend event for those looking to gain fresh perspectives on veterinary practice management and ownership. Registration for the symposium is included with your WVC conference registration, ensuring seamless access for attendees.Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting event! Reserve your spot at the Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium by registering for the WVC 2025 Annual Conference. After the Panel Discussion will be a cocktail hour, where you can talk to the speakers and Symposium sponsors."We're thrilled to be sponsoring WVC’s Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium with our partners at GeniusVets, and we are looking forward to discussing the important issues facing practice owners!" Adam Sawyers, Co-founder, VetScribe by Rito LabsTo RSVP for the event, register here About WVC The WVC Annual Conference is one of the largest, most influential veterinary conferences in the world, providing comprehensive veterinary education and networking opportunities. Each year, veterinary professionals gather to learn, connect, and discover new ways to elevate their practice.

