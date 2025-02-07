WSI Collaborates with Forbes Turkiye to Lead AI Thought Leadership Across Industries

The partnership features an initiative to develop Turkey’s first AI Leadership Index, which will benchmark the nation’s AI readiness and compare it globally.

TORONTO, CANADA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI, the world’s largest digital marketing network, is proud to announce its collaboration with Forbes Turkey through the leadership of Hande Ocak Basev, Managing Partner of WSI Digital Consulting in London and Turkey. As an AI Content and Event Advisor and Regular Columnist for Forbes Turkiye , Hande is advancing the dialogue on artificial intelligence (AI) and its transformative impact across industries.The partnership features a groundbreaking initiative to develop Turkey’s first AI Leadership Index, which will benchmark the nation’s AI readiness and compare it globally. The index, created in collaboration with WSI, aims to empower businesses and leaders to adopt AI strategically and ethically."Collaborating with Forbes Turkiye allows us to drive critical conversations and guide businesses toward responsible and impactful AI adoption," said Hande Ocak Basev, Managing Partner of a WSI Digital Consulting London & Istanbul.The initiative launched in November 2024 with a roundtable of academics and board members focusing on leadership and decision-making. This event is part of a larger series designed to equip leaders across industries with actionable insights."Forbes Turkiye is proud to collaborate with WSI to advance the conversation around AI and its transformative potential for businesses and industries. By launching initiatives like the AI Leadership Index, we aim to provide valuable insights that empower decision-makers to embrace innovation responsibly and strategically. Together, we are shaping the future of AI thought leadership in Turkey and beyond," said Forbes Media President Ayşe Burçak Güven.Upcoming Events in 2025WSI and Forbes Turkiye are hosting a six-part event series to explore AI’s role across industries:AI for Startups and Entrepreneurs (February 12, 2025)AI for CEOs (April 17, 2025)AI in Retail/Consumer Experience (May 6, 2025)AI in Sustainability/AI for Good (May 22, 2025)AI in Healthcare (September 10, 2025)AI in Education (October 9, 2025)The events will take place at the Hilton Bomonti Hotel, Istanbul, and the series will culminate in an AI Summit in December 2025, highlighting key insights and strategies for adopting AI across sectors.Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI, remarked on the collaboration: "Hande’s exceptional leadership showcases the best of WSI’s global expertise. We are thrilled to see her driving such transformative initiatives and representing our network’s values on a global stage."The partnership between WSI and Forbes Turkiye highlights the strength of WSI’s network, built on a foundation of innovation, collaboration, and leadership. This collaboration exemplifies how WSI supports businesses globally with forward-thinking digital marketing solutions.About WSI Digital Consulting in London and TurkeyWSI DMS Digital Consultings, led by Hande Ocak Basev, is a premier digital consulting agency based in London and Turkey and part of the global WSI network.About WSIWSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With nearly three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.About Forbes TurkiyeForbes Turkiye is a trusted business publication offering insights and thought leadership. Through editorial excellence and curated events, it fosters innovation and strategic growth in Turkey’s business community.

