TomatoMania! Takes the Stage in Hollywood

Anawalt Lumber Hollywood will host TomatoMania! in March 2025. Tomato lovers gather at the sampling table. Choose from over 300 varieties of tomato seedlings. You won't find them at the local grocery store!

Anawalt Lumber hosts TomatoMania!, the world's premier tomato festival and largest seedling sale.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime your palates, tomato lovers! Anawalt Lumber invites you to Southern California's favorite festival for all things Solanum lycopersicum: TomatoMania IT'S FREE & FUN- Where: Anawalt Lumber, 1001 N. Highland Ave. Hollywood, CA- When: March 29 & 30 (Sat & Sun)The event will run from 8 AM – 6 PM on Saturday and 9 AM – 6 PM on Sunday.Browse over 300 tomato varieties. Our plant experts will guide you through the smorgasbord of choices! It's the world's largest (and most enjoyable) tomato seedling sale.WHY TOMATOES?- The Gardener's Choice: Tomatoes are beloved for their superior flavor and abundant summer-long harvests.- Culinary Flexibility: Who can refuse a pizza? Or a hearty bowl of tomato soup? Tomatoes are the centerpiece in so many savory dishes.- High Demand for Variety: Avid home gardeners are always scouting for unusual tomato varieties. It gives them something to discuss at their gardening meetups!WHY TOMATOMANIA?The first TomatoMania! was held in the 1990s at Hortus Nursery in Pasadena. It has since blossomed into a series of events across California. This year, Anawalt Lumber is a lucky host.TomatoMania! is more than a plant sale — it's a gathering of interesting people sharing their passion for the succulent red orb.- Learn growing techniques from the experts.- Meet fellow tomato enthusiasts and share tips on cultivating your own tomatoes at home.- Purchase seedlings or adult plants you won't find anywhere else.All 4" tomato plants are $7.00. 1 gallon plants are $12.00.TomatoMania! attracts gardeners of all levels — seasoned veterans and newcomers eager to learn. It's a fantastic opportunity to explore the exciting world of tomatoes with like-minded people.ABOUT TOMATOMANIA!Tomatomania! is a huge community of enthusiastic tomato lovers and the world's largest tomato seedling sale. The New York Times called it "the tomato freaks' Woodstock".Started in the early 90s at Hortus, Tomatomania! includes classes, sales events, tomato tastings, and impromptu social gatherings at popular nurseries and garden destinations across the state.Each Tomatomania! gathering is unique, welcoming thousands of tomato lovers to a showcase of over 300 heirloom and hybrid tomato varieties. Also featuring everything from pots and fertilizer to stakes and enthusiastic expert advice, the events are a one-stop shop for growing great-tasting tomatoes in your own backyard. It's a crazy celebration of America's favorite garden vegetable.ABOUT ANAWALT LUMBER & HARDWAREFounded in 1923 as a family-run lumber and hardware business, Anawalt has grown into five large retail stores selling home improvement, construction, and garden center supplies. Each store carries a slightly different inventory tailored to the community it serves.Stores in West Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Hollywood, and Malibu are open Monday through Sunday (Pacific Palisades is temporarily closed). Please visit anawaltlumber.com or call (310) 478-0324 for store hours and product information.Follow Anawalt on Facebook and Instagram for tips and special offers, or sign up for Anawalt Rewards

