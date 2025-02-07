Goldpawnership Launches Exciting Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Damier Ebene Instagram Giveaway

Designer Goods at Goldpawnership on WhatNot Live Auctions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldpawnership, a leading jeweler in Boston, Massachusetts, today announced a giveaway of a highly sought-after Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Damier Ebene Designer Bag. Lena, of Goldpawnership, explained how it works. “To enter this exciting giveaway, participants must first follow @goldpawnership on Instagram. Next, tag one friend in the comments of the giveaway post; each tag counts as one entry, increasing your chances to win. Participants must also like the giveaway post. For an extra bonus entry, share the giveaway post to your Instagram story and be sure to tag @goldpawnership. For an even bigger bonus and increased odds of winning, join the WhatNot community using this link: https://www.whatnot.com/user/goldpawnership .”“The giveaway is open to all residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older. The lucky winner will be selected at random on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 and notified via Instagram direct message,” continues Lena.About Goldpawnship Boston, Massachusetts:Goldpawnship The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. is a trusted jeweler with extensive experience with diamonds, jewelry, coins, luxury watches, and authentic high-end designer brands. Goldpawnship is excited to launch this next giveaway opportunity, giving back to their loyal customers.Media ContactLenaThe Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.,(617) 479-4653 (GOLD)509 Beale StreetQuincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.