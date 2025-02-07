Submit Release
News Search

There were 464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,191 in the last 365 days.

Goldpawnership Launches Exciting Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Damier Ebene Instagram Giveaway

Designer Goods at Goldpawnership on WhatNot Live Auctions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldpawnership, a leading jeweler in Boston, Massachusetts, today announced a giveaway of a highly sought-after Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Damier Ebene Designer Bag. Lena, of Goldpawnership, explained how it works. “To enter this exciting giveaway, participants must first follow @goldpawnership on Instagram. Next, tag one friend in the comments of the giveaway post; each tag counts as one entry, increasing your chances to win. Participants must also like the giveaway post. For an extra bonus entry, share the giveaway post to your Instagram story and be sure to tag @goldpawnership. For an even bigger bonus and increased odds of winning, join the WhatNot community using this link: https://www.whatnot.com/user/goldpawnership.”

“The giveaway is open to all residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older. The lucky winner will be selected at random on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 and notified via Instagram direct message,” continues Lena.

About Goldpawnship Boston, Massachusetts:
Goldpawnship The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. is a trusted jeweler with extensive experience with diamonds, jewelry, coins, luxury watches, and authentic high-end designer brands. Goldpawnship is excited to launch this next giveaway opportunity, giving back to their loyal customers.

Media Contact
Lena
The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.,
(617) 479-4653 (GOLD)
509 Beale Street
Quincy, MA 02169
@goldpawnership
www.goldpawnership.com
info@goldpawnership.com

Jeff Venice
The Jewelers & Coin Co.
+1 617-479-4653
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Goldpawnership Launches Exciting Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Damier Ebene Instagram Giveaway

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more