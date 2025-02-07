WSI Champions AI Thought Leadership with Forbes Turkiye Collaboration

This partnership marks a significant step in the conversation around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its profound impact on industries in Turkey and beyond.

AI is more than just a tool; it is a catalyst for rethinking how industries lead, innovate, and create.” — Hande Ocak Basev

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hande Ocak Basev, Managing Partner of WSI Digital Consulting in London and Turkey, has announced an exciting collaboration between WSI and Forbes Turkiye . This partnership marks a significant step in advancing the conversation around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its profound impact on industries in Turkey and beyond. Basev is a proud member of the WSI global network Through her role as an AI Content and Event Advisor and Regular Columnist for Forbes Turkiye, Basev is dedicated to fostering meaningful dialogue about AI’s transformative power. Together with Forbes Turkiye, she is leading the launch of Turkey’s first-ever AI Leadership Index. This innovative tool will assess the nation’s AI readiness and benchmark it on a global scale, empowering businesses to adopt AI strategically and ethically.“The collaboration with Forbes Turkiye aims to drive critical conversations and guide businesses toward a future where AI adoption is both responsible and impactful. Our mission is to ensure that leaders across industries are equipped with the knowledge and strategies needed to thrive in the digital age," said Hande Ocak Basev.The initiative launched in November 2024 with a roundtable of academics and board members focusing on leadership and decision-making. This event is part of a larger series designed to equip leaders across industries with actionable insights."Forbes Turkiye is proud to collaborate with WSI to advance the conversation around AI and its transformative potential for businesses and industries. By launching initiatives like the AI Leadership Index, we aim to provide valuable insights that empower decision-makers to embrace innovation responsibly and strategically. Together, we are shaping the future of AI thought leadership in Turkey and beyond," said Forbes Media President Ayşe Burçak Güven.Looking ahead, WSI and Forbes Turkiye will host a six-part event series that will take place at the Hilton Bomonti Hotel, Istanbul, and will explore AI’s impact across various sectors:AI for Startups and Entrepreneurs — February 12, 2025AI for CEOs — April 17, 2025AI in Retail/Consumer Experience — May 6, 2025AI in Sustainability/AI for Good — May 22, 2025AI in Healthcare — September 10, 2025AI in Education — October 9, 2025This series will culminate in an AI Summit in December 2025, where key insights and actionable strategies for AI adoption across industries will be shared.This collaboration reflects the strength of WSI’s global network, which is built on innovation, collaboration, and leadership. As part of the world’s largest digital consulting network, WSI exemplifies a commitment to helping businesses succeed through forward-thinking strategies tailored to local and international markets.Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI, remarked on the collaboration: "Hande’s exceptional leadership showcases the best of WSI’s global expertise. We are thrilled to see her driving such transformative initiatives and representing our network’s values on a global stage."About WSI Digital Consulting in London and TurkeyWSI DMS Digital Consultings, led by Hande Ocak Basev, is a premier digital consulting agency based in London and Turkey and part of the global WSI network.About WSIWSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With nearly three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.About Forbes TurkiyeForbes Turkey is a trusted business publication offering insights and thought leadership. Through editorial excellence and curated events, it fosters innovation and strategic growth in Turkey’s business community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.