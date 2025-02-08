Bonita Ranch Presents “Amour & Allure: A European Wedding Affair” – A Unique Wedding Expo in Melbourne, Florida

Bonita Ranch Mediterranean Plant Nursery and Wedding Venue Amour and Alloure presented by Bonita Ranch and Brevard county vendors Eight of the 30+ vendors exhibiting at Amour & Allure: A European Wedding Affair gather for a planning session, collaborating to bring a European-inspired wedding experience to life.

Experience a European-inspired wedding expo at Bonita Ranch on Feb 16, 2025, featuring top vendors, live entertainment, and exclusive bridal experiences.

Supporting local businesses is key—90% of the vendors at this expo are women-owned. This event offers engaged couples an immersive, stress-free way to plan their dream wedding” — Yenny Passanante, owner of Bonita Ranch plant nursery and wedding venue

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly engaged couples in Brevard County and Florida are invited to experience the romance of a European-style wedding at "Amour & Allure: A European Wedding Affair," hosted by Bonita Ranch and planned by Julie Miner Events on February 16, 2025, from 1 PM to 5 PM. This one-of-a-kind wedding expo will transport attendees to the heart of Europe with breathtaking décor, exquisite floral designs, gourmet tastings, and immersive experiences inspired by French, Italian, and Mediterranean wedding traditions.Unlike traditional wedding expos, this event will bring wedding trends to life by recreating the elegance of a real European wedding experience—with luxurious ceremony sites and lounge areas designed by Absolutely Fabulous and Fabrication Events. More than 30 hand-selected local vendors will showcase their services, from couture bridal fashion to culinary artistry, proving that small businesses working together can create extraordinary celebrations."We designed this event to allow local vendors to showcase their services in our venue," says Yenny Passanante, owner of Bonita Ranch. "For us, it is really important to support local businesses—90% of these vendors are women-owned. At the same time, this event provides engaged couples with an immersive and stress-free way to plan their dream wedding.”A Wedding Planning Experience Like No OtherCouples attending the expo can look forward to an interactive and unforgettable afternoon, featuring:• Live wedding inspiration displays with stunning floral arrangements by Designs of the Time Florist and elegant décor and tablescapes by Absolutely Fabulous.• Mini photography sessions to capture beautiful moments by H Hawkins Photography.• “Is It Real Cake?” Contest—test your eye for edible art with cakes by Netflix star Sugar Dreams by Dessy.• Flavors of Romance: An Italian & French Culinary Experience curated by Two Chicks and a Pot.• Live entertainment, including romantic violin performances by Char Good and aerial acrobatics by Hoopz.321.• 360° photo booth for fun, shareable moments by Simply 360 Brevard.• Fashion Show featuring bridal gowns by The King's Daughter Bridal and mother-of-the-bride styles by Lolysas’s Closet.• Exclusive giveaways, including spa packages from Tao Medical Retreat, a champagne basket by Absolutely Fabulous, wedding favors by Bonita Ranch Flora, and much more!Exclusive Opening Event – Wedding Planning WorkshopFor an enhanced experience, guests can purchase an upgraded ticket for $15, which includes:✔️ Priority entrance to the expo✔️ Access to an exclusive Wedding Planning Workshop—a must for couples looking to streamline their wedding plans with expert advice✔️ Flavors of Romance priority seatingSupport Local Businesses & Plan Your Dream WeddingThis event is not only a celebration of love but also a way to support local small businesses that make dream weddings a reality.📌 For a complete list of participating vendors, visit www.bonitaranch.com 💍 General Admission: $8💍 Wedding Planning Workshop + Expo Admission: $15📍 Location: Bonita Ranch – Melbourne, FL (A Mediterranean-style plant nursery and wedding venue)🎟 Get Tickets: Eventbrite LinkJoin us for an elegant, interactive, and inspiring wedding showcase and find everything you need to create an unforgettable wedding day.For the latest updates and a behind-the-scenes look at the talented vendors collaborating on this event, follow us on Instagram/bonitaranch.About Bonita RanchBonita Ranch is a Mediterranean-inspired plant nursery and wedding venue located in Melbourne, Florida . Designed to transport guests to a charming European villa, our venue offers a picturesque setting for weddings, elopements, corporate events, and special celebrations in Brevard County, Florida. As a working plant nursery, we take pride in our "From Nursery to Table" concept, providing fresh, sustainable greenery and floral options for event décor. Whether couples are looking for an intimate garden ceremony or a grand outdoor celebration, Bonita Ranch blends natural beauty with timeless elegance to create unforgettable moments.For more information, visit www.bonitaranch.com or follow us on social media.

Bonita Ranch Plant Nursery and Event and Wedding Venue in Central Florida

