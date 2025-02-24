National Terrazzo Association Reveals Top Projects for 2025

ONE OF 17 WINNING projects, the terrazzo installation at Winthrop Center in Boston is the work of NTMA member contractor DePaoli Mosaic of Canton, Mass. ARTIST Katherine Bernhardt's St. Louis home is a showcase for contemporary art, including abstract patterns in terrazzo. A TOPOGRAPHICAL MAP in terrazzo accents the interior of Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wis. COMMISSIONED ART in terrazzo by local artists distinguishes a winning installation at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Mich. HILTON Buena Park in Buena Park, Calif., incorporated 1970s style patterning in a remodel to complement a refined retro interior.

Contending for the industry’s highest honor are 17 terrazzo projects completed by National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association member contractors.

The Honor Awards celebrate the craftsmanship, creativity, and expertise of our members, highlighting terrazzo’s durability, design versatility, and lasting impact in the built environment.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG , TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has announced the 17 recipients of its 2025 Honor Awards. These awards celebrate exceptional craftsmanship by NTMA member contractors and reinforce their position as the industry's premier resource for terrazzo installations that uphold the highest standards. A panel of industry experts and design professionals evaluates the entries.The recipient of the NTMA 2025 Job of the Year, the program’s top distinction, and a Judge's Choice in Art, will be revealed on May 21 at the association’s 102nd annual convention during the President’s Honor Award Banquet, where all winners will be recognized.The 2025 Honor Award-winning projects and recipients, listed in order of contractors' names, are:- St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Lisle, Illinois – Amici Terrazzo, Elk Grove Village, Illinois- Wayne County Criminal Justice Center, Detroit – Artisan Tile, Brighton, Michigan- Ford International Airport, Grand Rapids, Michigan – Central Tile & Terrazzo, Kalamazoo, Michigan- City Center Bridge Connectors, Las Vegas – CORRADINI Corp., Costa Mesa, California- Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California – CORRADINI Corp.- Grand Junction High School, Grand Junction, Colo. – CORRADINI Corp.- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Creative Terrazzo Systems, Southwest Ranches, Florida- Orlando International Airport – David Allen Company, Raleigh- Wilmington International Airport, NC – David Allen Company- Winthrop Center, Boston – DePaoli Mosaic Company, Canton, Massachusetts- CD Peacock, Oak Brook, Illinois – Menconi Terrazzo, Bensenville, Illinois- Katherine Bernhardt Residence, St. Louis - Missouri Terrazzo Company, St. Louis- Missouri Botanical Garden Jack Taylor Visitor Center – Missouri Terrazzo Company, St. Louis- Private residence, Malibu, California – Over the Top Terrazzo, El Monte, California- Private residence, Los Angeles – Over the Top Terrazzo- Hilton Buena Park Hotel, Buena Park, California – Over the Top Terrazzo- Dane County Regional Airport, Madison, Wisonsin – Wisconsin Terrazzo, Onalaska, WisconsinThe NTMA, founded in 1923, is a nonprofit trade association with 152 members, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. It sets national standards for all terrazzo systems and applications, promoting quality craftsmanship and innovation while supporting its members in their trade and contributions to the construction industry.The NTMA offers a full range of free services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From assisting design teams with specifications to providing technical guidance at any project stage, the NTMA helps ensure high-quality terrazzo installations.Terrazzo dates back to 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic artistry of ancient Rome. One of the world’s original sustainable building materials, it emerged from Venetian marble workers' ingenuity, repurposing discarded stone chips into durable, decorative surfaces. Today, terrazzo is still poured by hand on-site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base, which is then polished to reveal the chips. Known for its design flexibility, low maintenance, and longevity, terrazzo is built to last the life of the building.

