National Terrazzo Association Releases New Guide Specifications for Precast Stairs

PRECAST TERRAZZO stairs are installed as part of an expansion and update of the 100-year-old John Eaton Elementary School in Washington, DC.

NTMA’s Guide for Precast Terrazzo Stairs helps architects and contractors achieve durable, precise, and efficient installations. Download now.

The new NTMA Precast Terrazzo specification is much needed for the architectural community. It will help standardize what is an often incomplete portion of the bid documents.” — Chad Rakow, NTMA Executive Director

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) is proud to announce the release of its Guide Specifications for Precast Terrazzo Stairs, offering comprehensive guidance for architects, contractors, and project managers. This new specification, available now, is a valuable resource for achieving high-quality, durable, and aesthetically striking precast terrazzo installations.The NTMA’s specifications are tailored to meet the growing demand for precast terrazzo, which combines the design versatility of terrazzo with the efficiency of off-site fabrication. By establishing clear requirements for materials, workmanship, and project coordination, the specification supports industry professionals in delivering exceptional results.The specification, designed for use with Section 09 “Finishes,” provides clear directives to ensure seamless collaboration and superior results in projects incorporating precast terrazzo stairs. Covering key aspects from substrate preparation to quality assurance and execution, it serves as an indispensable tool for professionals seeking to meet NTMA’s rigorous standards for excellence.Highlights of the Guide Specification:Part 1 – General:- Related work includes substrates, metal stair supports, and backup walls.- Detailed site preparation requirements, including substrate cleanliness and ambient temperature maintenance.- Quality assurance directives.Part 2 – Products:- Specifications for setting materials, marble chip gradation, and precast terrazzo dimensions.- Options for abrasive safety lines to meet local codes.- Guidelines for compatible stair-nosing systems and terrazzo cleaners and sealers.Part 3 – Execution:- Pre-installation inspection protocols to address substrate defects.- Alignment and installation to ensure precision and durability.- Protective measures to maintain the integrity of the finished work.The Guide Specifications for Precast Terrazzo Stairs is available for download at https://ntma.com/tech-specs/types-systems/precast-treads/ About the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association: The NTMA is a full-service organization dedicated to promoting the use of terrazzo and advancing the highest industry standards. The association provides free services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. Founded in 1923, the NTMA represents contractors, suppliers, and manufacturers committed to the artistry and durability of terrazzo surfaces. For more information, contact the NTMA at 800-323-9736 or info@ntma.com.

