Terrazzo Triumph at Fairmont Doha Twin Towers: Winning Goal in Design
TERRAZZO designed with an innovative pattern of arches distinguishes the winning installation. Photos: Louis Thomas
Qatar Construction Technique Company has won an international award for skilled craftsmanship on the terrazzo installation at the iconic Qatar hotel.
Kling Consult used its best resources to deliver the design that will be recognized across the globe and will be identified as a symbol of Qatar.”LUSAIL CITY, DOHA, QATAR, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Fairmont Doha opened exclusively to guests and VIP delegations for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the luxury waterfront hotel's interior design is inspired by super yachts. The iconic twin high-rise towers represent crossed scimitars, blending centuries-old tradition with contemporary architecture. With over 700 rooms, a 2,500-person events arena, and an array of amenities, the 3-million-square-foot complex is surrounded by lush gardens. Among the hotel's many MVP features are its innovative terrazzo floors, which have gained international recognition.
— Kling Consult
The Qatar Construction Technique Company of Doha, the terrazzo contractor on the project, has received the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association's 2024 Judges' Choice International Honor Award for outstanding craftsmanship and artistry. The award was presented on April 17 in Tucson at the association's annual convention.
NTMA judges praised the "exceptionally creative and captivating terrazzo design" of the award-winning floor. Composed of thousands of perfectly formed interconnected semi-circles using a terrazzo micro-blend instead of traditional divider strips, the nearly 8,000-square-foot design spans public circulation corridors and spa areas over three stories. A custom metal stencil was used to produce each perfectly shaped arch, ensuring precision in maintaining the line thickness of the semi-circles. The poured-in-place installation was flawlessly executed in two colors with marble aggregate chips. The sleek, 20-foot-long reception desks were meticulously handcrafted with precast terrazzo components and in-situ treatments to conceal the joints and achieve a seamless finish.
Hadi Assoum, architect division manager with Qatar Construction, reported that the installation's complexity lay in maintaining accuracy throughout the pattern; any irregularities would result in complicated repairs. Mr. Assoum added that success in realizing the design with micro-terrazzo forms was a point of pride for all project stakeholders. Terrazzo crews worked 24/7 in two shifts for eight months on the project, designed by Dar Al Handasah (Shair & Partners) of Doha with Kling Consult of Dubai.
The NTMA's annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. The program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.
The NTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its 152 members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA provides free services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo is a composite material developed in 15th-century Italy, a descendant of the mosaic artistry of Ancient Rome. It evolved as a sustainable building system as resourceful Venetian marble workers discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
