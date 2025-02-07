Secretary Naig Presents 2025 Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards to Sparky’s One Stop and Pro Cooperative

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (Feb. 7, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the 2025 Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards to two fuel retailers that are leaders in promoting biofuels in Iowa. Al’s Corner Oil, which operates Sparky’s One Stop, a chain of convenience stores in western and northwest Iowa, is the Secretary’s 2025 awardee for ethanol marketing. Pro Cooperative, a farmer-owned cooperative with its headquarters in Pocahontas, has been selected for the Secretary’s biodiesel marketing award.

Secretary Naig presented the award to Sparky’s One Stop during a visit to their convenience store location near Rockwell City on Friday, Feb. 7. He will present the award to Pro Cooperative at a later date.

“I want to congratulate and thank Sparky’s One Stop and Pro Cooperative for their leadership in promoting biofuels –an industry that does so much to strengthen Iowa,” said Secretary Naig. “Biofuels are a win-win for everyone. Consumers get access to more affordable, cleaner burning fuels. Our farmers have more markets for their crops, and we generate more economic activity in our rural communities. That’s why the State of Iowa is partnering with fuel retailers to expand infrastructure and increase the availability of higher biofuel blends around the state, giving drivers even more homegrown choices at the pump.”

Secretary’s Ethanol Marketing Award – Sparky’s One Stop (Al’s Corner Oil Company)

Al’s Corner Oil Company, with its home office in Carroll, has been a family-owned business since 1934. They operate Sparky’s One Stop, a chain of convenience stores found throughout communities in western and northwest Iowa. Their locations include Arthur, Auburn, Battle Creek, Bayard, Breda, Carroll, Cherokee, Guthrie Center, Harcourt, Jefferson, Lake City, Lake View, Lytton, Mallard, Newell, Onawa, Rippey, Rockwell City, Schaller, Storm Lake, Vail and Westside. Currently, Sparky’s One Stop markets E15 and E85 to their customers at seven locations with plans for significant expansion of these consumer offerings throughout 2025. Al’s Corner Oil also offers farm fuel and propane delivery for both commercial and residential customers. Sparky’s One Stop is a long-time supporter of biofuels and believes in the value that these homegrown products deliver to their local communities and the families that call them home.

Secretary’s Biodiesel Marketing Award – Pro Cooperative

Pro Cooperative is a farmer-owned cooperative that has been supporting farmers and rural communities for more than 115 years. Headquartered in Pocahontas, the organization has locations in Ayrshire, Bradgate, Estherville, Gilmore City, Graettinger, Havelock, Laurens, Manson, Milford, Pioneer, Plover, Rolfe, Ruthven, Rutland, Terril, and Wallingford. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Iowa Biodiesel Board and Iowa Soybean Association have partnered with Iowa biodiesel producers to support the On Farm Biodiesel Credit Program. This program provides fuel credits to Iowa farmers filling on-farm bulk tanks with biodiesel blends to be used in agricultural operations. Farmers can earn up to $500 for using biodiesel blends of B11 or higher. For 2024, Pro Cooperative enrolled more farmers in the On Farm Biodiesel Credit Program than any other retailer. Their marketing efforts accounted for approximately 20,000 gallons of biodiesel blended diesel. Most of the farmers were first time biodiesel users, and the feedback was very positive.

E15 Access Standard and Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Fund

Iowa is the first state to enact an E15 Access Standard, which requires most fuel retailers and gas stations to offer E15 by Jan. 1, 2026. The law was passed by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Gov. Reynolds in 2022. For those convenience stores and gas stations that need assistance with getting into compliance, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship administers the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP) to provide cost-share funding to help install, replace or convert infrastructure to sell E15. Since the grant program began in 2006, the Department has invested more than $53.5 million toward expanding renewable fuels infrastructure within Iowa. This state funding has been matched with more than $260 million of private investment from Iowa gas stations and fuel retailers. These investments have, to date, helped install 346 E85 dispensers or blenders, 427 biodiesel dispensers or blenders, 177 E15 projects, and 152 biodiesel terminals. Currently, the Department has approximately $21.7 million of RFIP funding available to support infrastructure improvements to comply with the E15 Access Standard. The Department welcomes grant applications for projects, which will be considered by the Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Board at an upcoming quarterly meeting.

Iowa Renewable Fuels Industry

Iowa’s renewable fuels industry continues to enjoy strong momentum. Iowa leads the nation in the production of ethanol and biodiesel. According to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, the industry accounts for nearly $7.2 billion of Iowa GDP, generates $23.5 billion of income for Iowa households, and supports more than 57,000 jobs.

Photo Caption: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, far right, presented the annual Secretary's Ethanol Marketing Award to Sparky’s One Stop (Al’s Corner Oil Company) on Friday, Feb. 7. Secretary Naig is pictured with staff members of Al's Corner Oil Company and Sparky's One Stop at their Rockwell City location along Highway 20.