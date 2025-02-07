FLEOA Applauds Senate Confirmation of Attorney General Pam Bondi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as Attorney General on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) welcomed the swift confirmation, emphasizing the importance of filling this critical role.“FLEOA looks forward to working with Attorney General Bondi to strengthen the rule of law and support law enforcement officers nationwide,” said FLEOA President Mathew Silverman.As Florida’s former attorney general, Bondi championed law enforcement collaboration, human trafficking advocacy, crime victims’ rights, and efforts to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable in the opioid crisis.FLEOA is eager to partner with Bondi and the administration to continue advocating for its members and the law enforcement community.###FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement throughout the legislative.

