Premiers Unite in Trade Mission to Washington

CANADA, February 7 - Premier Tim Houston will join other Canadian premiers as part of the Council of the Federation mission to Washington, D.C., next week.

The delegation of 13 premiers will meet with U.S. political and business leaders to remind them of how both countries significantly benefit from free trade.

“I’m proud to stand in solidarity with my provincial and territorial colleagues and remind our American friends and allies that our economies thrive when we work together,” said Premier Houston. “We know the stakes are high – not just for Canadians and Nova Scotians but also for Americans who will also pay the price if tariffs are imposed.”

Premier Houston has a full schedule of meetings and events February 11-12. In addition to discussing the importance of stabilizing North America’s partnership, the premiers will also continue discussions on removing interprovincial trade barriers, improving labour mobility and diversifying markets.

Quick Facts:

Canada is the top export destination for more than half of all goods produced in the United States

motor vehicles, machinery, metals, minerals and agri-food made up more than 50 per cent of U.S. exports to Canada in 2023

in 2023, Nova Scotia exports to the U.S. were worth $4.4 billion and imports were $682.7 million

the goods with the largest volume shipped to the U.S. were tires, fish and prepared seafood, forest products and plastics

mission delegates are Premier Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel; and Executive Deputy Minister Tracey Taweel

Additional Resources:

