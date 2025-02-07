UDC Mail System Update and Family Listening Session

The Utah Department of Corrections will hold a Mail System Update and Family Listening Session at 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, on Zoom.

Department officials will provide information on Pigeonly, the UDC’s new mail system, and review some mail delivery issues.

The zoom meeting can be accessed here: https://utah-gov.zoom.us/j/88617262053?pwd=3eatKAfNlyjSeXvgqxMT5BPBDMs9iT.1

The Meeting ID is 886 1726 2053. The Passcode is D*MB0Wsk.

To curb the introduction of mail contraband, the Utah Department of Corrections implemented a new incarcerated person(s) mail delivery process on January 6, 2025. Incoming mail from friends and family is now sent to Pigeonly Corrections’ mail processing center where it is opened, copied and sent to UDC facilities. More on the process can be found here.

For those that have used the Pigeonly service so far, please take this survey.