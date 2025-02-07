Three Douglas County Young Adult Court Participants Celebrate Graduation

On February 5, 2025, the Douglas County Young Adult Court celebrated the graduation of Davie, Jayden, and Rylee at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha. Judge James Masteller presided over the ceremony, which marked the successful completion of an intensive program integrating comprehensive mental health treatment, rigorous community supervision, and a strong commitment to accountability. This milestone is a testament to the graduates’ dedication and perseverance, and we are proud to recognize and celebrate their achievement.

Young Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Rob Owens, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-444-4187 Email: rob.owens@nejudicial.gov

Photos Top to Bottom: Graduates Davie, Jayden, and Rylee with Judge James Masteller