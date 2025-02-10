Stephen Sokoler Unveils Groundbreaking New Book on Workplace Mental Health

The Mental Health Advantage offers a proactive approach to employee well-being with insights from top HR leaders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can companies turn mental health into a competitive advantage? Stephen Sokoler’s new book, The Mental Health Advantage : How the World's Best Companies Drive Performance & Wellbeing Through Proactive Mental Health, reveals how top organizations are doing just that. The book, available on Amazon , has climbed the charts to #1 as a new release in the business health and stress category. Drawing on his extensive experience as a mental health advocate and serial entrepreneur, Sokoler, CEO and Founder of Journey, explores how businesses can implement forward-thinking mental health initiatives to support employee well-being, reduce stress, and foster resilience.Since founding Journey in 2015, Sokoler has strived to provide companies and organizations with an affordable, high-engagement Employee Assistance Program (EAP) designed to address mental health before it escalates. Journey’s partners include Micron, BD, Regeneron, L'Oréal, Universal Music Group, and Lululemon, among others. Its goal is to provide the most cost-effective and engaging approach to tackle prominent workplace issues like employee burnout and turnover.The book delves into the mental health challenges faced by today’s workforce, particularly in the era of remote work, where the boundaries between personal and professional life often blur. Sokoler paints a vivid picture of the mental strain that employees face, from rising anxiety to burnout and insomnia. He emphasizes the importance of creating supportive environments where proactive mental health care is prioritized, rather than waiting until crises emerge."Organizations can no longer afford to treat mental health reactively,” says Sokoler. “It’s time we shift the focus to preventive care, fostering environments where employees can thrive emotionally and psychologically.”Sokoler’s book features interviews and insights from some of the most respected HR leaders in the industry, including top executives at Disney, Google, Accenture, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, News Corp, Walgreens, and more. These leaders share their experiences on integrating mental health initiatives into workplace cultures, offering valuable strategies for fostering mental well-being in diverse organizational settings.Born and raised in New York City, Sokoler has made it his mission to make mental health accessible in everyday work life. His work with Journey, as well as his previous venture, Altrum Honors, reflects his commitment to helping organizations create cultures where mental wellness is a priority, allowing employees to thrive both professionally and personally.The Mental Health Advantage is more than just a book—it’s a wake-up call for businesses to rethink how they approach employee well-being. Bayard Russell, gPause Program Manager, Google, adds, "All good organizations value mental health, but not all leaders know where to start in constructing a proactive wellness program… Sokoler provides the building blocks to do it mindfully."With real-world examples, expert insights, and actionable strategies, Stephen Sokoler makes a compelling case for why proactive mental health support isn’t just good for employees—it’s a business imperative. As companies face increasing challenges with burnout, disengagement, and retention, this book provides a blueprint for leaders ready to create a healthier, more resilient workforce. Available now on Amazon, The Mental Health Advantage is a must-read for HR professionals, business leaders, and anyone looking to transform workplace mental health from an afterthought into a strategic advantage.About Stephen SokolerStephen Sokoler is the CEO and Founder of Journey, a company dedicated to improving mental health and wellness through meditation and mindfulness programs. Stephen is also a serial entrepreneur and mental health advocate, with a mission to make mental health solutions accessible to all. To learn more about Journey, please visit, www.journey.live

