NCIS ( National Childhood Immunisation Schedule) Vaccinations Now Available at Keystone Clinic & Surgery’s Serangoon

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Clinic & Surgery remains committed to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare services for patients of all ages. With a strong emphasis on preventive healthcare, the clinics continue to expand their offerings to ensure essential medical services are within reach of the community.

NCIS Vaccinations: Essential for Childhood Development

Children NCIS Vaccinations play a crucial role in safeguarding children’s health by providing protection against serious illnesses. These vaccines are integral to early childhood development, reducing the risk of preventable diseases and ensuring long-term immunity.

New NCIS Vaccination Services at Keystone Clinic & Surgery Serangoon

Building on the commitment to accessible healthcare, Keystone Clinic & Surgery is now offering NCIS vaccinations at its third location: 304 Serangoon Avenue 2, #01-10, Singapore 550304. Patients are encouraged to call ahead to confirm vaccine availability and schedule an appointment.

Paeds Engage Training Programme

Doctors in Keystone Clinic & Surgery have undergone the Paeds Engage training programme by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and have years of experience with pediatric care. They are confident to be able to diagnose and manage children of all ages, as well as give preventive vaccinations and assess a child’s developmental status.

Availability of Nationally Recommended Vaccines for Children

Keystone Clinic & Surgery offers the full range of vaccinations as per the national immunisation schedule. This is fully subsidised for Singaporeans and no out of pocket cash payment is required.

Vaccinations that are fully subsidised includes 5-in 1 vaccinations, 6-in 1 vaccinations (Hepatitis B/ Diphtheria/ Tetanus/ Pertussis/ Poliovirus.haemophilus influenza), MMR ( Measles/ Mumps/ Rubella) and Varicella (Chickenpox).

Keystone Clinic & Surgery Serangoon also offers optional add-on vaccinations such as hepatitis A and Rotavirus vaccinations.

Statement from Dr. Jackie

“At Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Serangoon), we’re advocates of preventive health. Our clinics offer the full suite of GP services which includes Health Screening and Vaccination Services, ensuring that the residents in the community have quick and convenient access to these services.

About Keystone Clinic & Surgery

Keystone Clinic & Surgery is dedicated to providing high-quality primary healthcare services, including vaccinations, general medical consultations, and preventive health screenings. With multiple locations across Singapore, the clinics strive to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all residents.

For Media Inquiries:

Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Ang Mo Kio)

Blk 632 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, #01-966, Singapore 560632

Contact Number: 6904-6976

Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Tanah Merah)

57A New Upper Changi Road, #01-1396, Singapore 462057

Contact Number: 65 6904-3151

Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Serangoon)

304 Serangoon Avenue 2 #01-10, Singapore 550304

Contact Number: 65 6022-0772

Visit https://keystonemedical.com.sg/ for more information on available travel health services.

