Bali-based Singer Shervin Boloorian’s New Single and Video Dedicated Child Refugees

An authentic and tenderly-sung record with a humanitarian message. Shervin Boloorian’s music draws from his Western and international musical influences with his proud Iranian roots Shervan Boloorian is a singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and sound healer.

Shervin Boloorian, a Global Peace Song Winner, drew upon his own refugee experience for the peaceful anthem "This is Your Time" which released worldwide today.

Not enough people are aware of what refugees must do to survive forced displacement, or the courage needed to build new lives for themselves and their families.” — Shervin Boloorian

BALI, INDONESIA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Peace Song Awardee, vocalist and songwriter Shervin Boloorian teams with GRAMMY and Emmy-winning producer Kipper Eldridge (Sting’s “Brand New Day”) and a Palestinian-American peace builder in dedicating his new music single and video “ This is Your Time ” to the world’s millions of child refugees. This original song is the second single off Bali-based Boloorian’s forthcoming album, Unbroken, to be released on Hi-Phi Records in later 2025.“This is Your Time” is an authentic and tenderly-sung record with a humanitarian message drawing upon Boloorian’s own tragic past as an Iranian refugee and his inspirational journey of hope. The powerful music video juxtaposes Boloorian’s uplifting vocals with footage witnessing the struggles and resilience of refugee children across the world. A preview of the song’s music video was praised by delegates at the Global Peace Summit on January 16, 2025 in Bangkok. Watch the video today! Eldridge collaborated with Boloorian to shape and hone the sounds of “This is Your Time”, which features Boloorian performing an ancient Middle Eastern flute known as the Persian Ney, as well as his delivering another magnetically-charged vocal performance with an inspiring chorus hook, a rich array of multi-stacked backing vocals and surreal instrumentation.“Immigrants and refugees everywhere are growing in number and many are demonized,” Boloorian asserts in reference to the recent anti-refugee actions from Washington D.C. ‘This is Your Time’, uses music to balance the narrative, delivering a real-life story of overcoming risks and losses to choose peace and life. “Not enough people are aware of what refugees must do to survive forced displacement, or the courage needed to build new lives for themselves and their families.”The song is inspired by a poem by Arab-American refugee, Manal Omar, although Boloorian is firm that the theme of this song is a universal and relatable one for all audiences. He explores difficult themes of shadow and light. “Most of our toughest pain remains unheard because of trauma blockages. It’s essential as artists that we speak out to hold a mirror on the collective heartbreak of 30 years of war and displacement; to not let our past tragedies define our futures,” Boloorian reasons.“Each of us has been an outsider or outcast in one way or another,” he stresses, “stronger empathy is the most profound precursor to healing for anyone.”“This is Your Time” is now available digitally on all music-streaming platforms: https://ffm.to/shervin-tiyt.opr Shervin Boloorian can be found across many media platforms including Instagram, Spotify, TikTok, Bandcamp, Facebook, and Youtube. For more detailed information, visit https://www.shervinboloorian.com or contact us for a complete Media Kit.For media and radio requests, contact Beth Hilton, The B Company, bethhilton@thebcompany.com or Tala Amalfard at Tala@TheBCompany.com.For booking inquiries, contact paul@fusionman.com or shervinmusicartist@gmail.com.Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/soundhealingbali/ Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/5KLX9LpyDgSphK7v0tM2uJ?si=rLf6_Vc4Q4aaWiclpPj5lg YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@ShervinBoloorian/videos Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/shervinartist Smartlink - https://ffm.to/shervin-tiyt.opr About Shervin Boloorian:Raised in the UK, Shervin Boloorian is a celebrated vocalist, musician, and natural sound artist currently based in Bali, Indonesia. He is known for his award-winning work in the healing music industry, having won three Global Peace Song Awards in 2020. Shervin’s music draws from his multicultural background, blending Western and international musical influences with his proud Iranian roots and indigenous ancestry. His work is a testament to the power of music as a tool for collective and personal healing, empowerment, and expression.About Unbroken:Sung entirely in English, Unbroken mixes surreal soundscapes with personal themes of recovery, identity, and a soulful human journey of self-love and self-acceptance. With Grammy-winning producer Kipper Eldridge (Sting’s Brand New Day) and chart-topping producer Ric Peet (International People’s Gang-UK) at the helm, the album tracks are a masterclass in polished production and dreamy edginess. The heart of Unbroken is Shervin’s hauntingly delicate voice, with its signature breathy vibrato. The stand out feature on this intimate collection of songs, Shervin’s unique voice transcends his hardships; bravely showcasing a level of vocal authenticity and maturity that marks his best studio performances to date. Whether delivering raw emotion or skillful signature techniques, Shervin’s singing voice captivates the listener, drawing them into the depths and heights of a deeply personal healing journey. Unbroken dives into the complex coexistence of trauma and healing—a rare approach in the healing music genre. Shervin’s creative commitment to moving past these dualities is evident in every track, making the album not just a collection of songs, but today’s musical manifesto for personal empowerment , inner growth, and collective peace. The album is expected to release in 2025.

