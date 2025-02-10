Radiance Biopharma to Participate in 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radiance Biopharma, a biotechnology company developing next generation Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), announced it will attend and schedule meetings at the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place February 10-11, 2025 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.Management will be available to participate in one-on-one partnering meetings with registered investors and other conference attendees. Conference attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with the Company's management are encouraged to register through the BIO CEO attendee portal.About Radiance BiopharmaRadiance is a biotechnology company developing next generation Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer. RB-164, is a ‘Best in Class’, anti-ROR-1 ADC, for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors. RB-201, is a ‘First in Class’ anti- HER2/TROP2 Bispecific ADC, utilizing next generation tandem linker-payload technology, for the treatment of solid tumors.Contacts For more information, please visit www.radiancebiopharma.com Contact us at Info@radiancebiopharma.com Office Tel. 617.621.7143

