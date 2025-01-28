Microcap Conference Presentation Venue: the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 2:00 pm EST

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radiance Biopharma to Present at The Microcap Conference 2025– Radiance Biopharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing next generation Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), announced it will present at the Microcap Conference, being held January 28-30, 2025, in Atlantic City, N.J.Management will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company’s development, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.About Radiance BiopharmaRadiance is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing next generation Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer. RB-164, is a ‘Best in Class’, anti-ROR-1 ADC, for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors. RB-201, is a ‘First in Class’ anti- HER2/TROP2 Bispecific ADC, utilizing next generation tandem linker-payload technology, for the treatment of solid tumors.Contacts For more information, please visit www.radiancebiopharma.com Contact us at Info@radiancebiopharma.com Office Tel. 617.621.7143

