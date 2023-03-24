Alphageneron to Present at the 8th Annual Innate Killer Summit

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Alphageneron” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing natural killer (NK) cell and antibody-based cancer therapies and Companion Diagnostic for treating a broad range of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, today announced that Management will present at the Innate Killer Summit being held at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Hotel, La Jolla, CA from March 28 –30, 2023.
The details of Alphageneron’s presentations and industry discussion are as follows:
• On Tuesday March 28, 2023 at 9.00 am PST, “Mapping Stimulatory Pathways for NK Cells via Hsp70 & Characterizing Cell Responses”: virtual talk by Graham Pockley, PhD.
• On Wednesday March 29, 2023 at 2.00 pm PST, “Following Patient Outcomes with Circulating Cancer Cell Biomarkers to Determine Response & Efficacy”: virtual talk by Graham Pockley, PhD
• On Wednesday March 29, 2023 at 2.30 pm PST, Panel Discussion on “Sharing a Vision of the Future for Commercial Scale Manufacturing of Innate Immune Cells”: Panel Member/Speaker Robert Brooks, JD
"We are excited to be invited to participate at the 8th Innate Killer Summit. Conference to discuss our novel biomarker, patient outcomes, and commercial scale manufacturing. Our significant contribution demonstrates that Alphageneron is a leading clinical stage biotechnology company in the NK cell therapeutic market," said Robert K. Brooks, JD, CEO.
About Alphageneron
Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is developing targeted autologous and allogeneic natural killer cell (‘NK cell’), Chimeric Antigen Receptor (‘CAR’) NK cell, NK Cell Engager, and Antibody Drug Conjugate based cancer therapeutics for a number of indications, all of which are supported by a Companion Diagnostic. The Company’s lead clinical autologous therapy, AP-144™, is a 2nd generation autologous NK cell therapy which involves the ex vivo activation of NK cells that have been expanded from the peripheral blood of patients to recognize and target tumors expressing a membrane form of heat shock protein 70 (Hsp70) by incubation with an Hsp70-derived peptide (‘TKD’) and low dose IL-2. Membrane Hsp70 is highly expressed by a wide range of cancers, but not by normal cells. The membrane Hsp70 expression status of a patient’s tumor is detected by measuring serum/plasma levels of circulating exosomal Hsp70 using our Companion Diagnostic ELISA, AP-CDx.
An Investigator Initiated IND for a Phase I/IIa Clinical Open Label Combination Trial with its AP-144™, in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic (Stage IV) NSCLC in the United States was filed with the FDA in February 2023. A Phase I clinical trial of our first generation, non-expanded TKD/IL-2 activated autologous NK cell therapy (ENKASTIM™) involving eleven (11) patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and one (1) patient with non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) after standard of care (SOC) in Germany demonstrated safety and signs of efficacy. A Phase IIa (randomized, controlled) clinical trial of ENKASTIM™ involving fourteen (14) patients with advanced (Stage IIIb) NSCLC conducted in Germany demonstrated promising clinical benefit and survival.
About 8th Annual Innate Killer Show, Hanson Wade
The Annual Innate Killer Summit is the largest and leading technical, industry-focused, end-to-end innate immune cell therapy meeting to explore frontiers in immunobiology, genetic modification, clinical translation, scalable manufacturing, cryopreservation, and CMC. Over 200 experts from both pharmaceutical industry and academia participate to advance the clinical and phase development of NK, macrophage, γδT and NKT cell therapies for liquid and solid tumors.
Statements in this message that are not based on historical or current facts, and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Alphageneron believes that expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to the future results, approvals or achievements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and should assume the Company has no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.
