Hindu organizations at Maha Kumbh Mela demand shelter in India for all persecuted Hindus worldwide.

(From the left) Sadguru Nilesh Singbal, religious preacher of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti; Sadguru Dr. Charudatta Pingale, national guide of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti; Arjun Sampath, president of ‘Shri Hindu Makkal Katchi’ (Hindu People’s Party); and Shri Chetan Rajhans, national spokesperson of the Sanatan Sanstha.

Today, Hindus are facing persecution not only in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh but also in many other countries, including Sri Lanka, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, the USA, and the UK. They are facing discrimination, forced conversions, social and economic oppression, and their religious sites and festivals are being targeted. At such a time, Hindus across the world are looking toward India with hope. Just as Israel stands for Jews facing persecution anywhere in the world, India should be the sole refuge and protector of Hindus across the globe.

The Indian government should expand the scope of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to provide protection to persecuted Hindus worldwide. Additionally, the CAA law, enacted in 2019, should be immediately and fully implemented across all states. This crucial demand was put forth by the National Guide of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sadguru Dr. Charudatta Pingale, during a press conference in Mahakumbh Mela (Prayagraj UP). Present on the occasion were Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Makkal Katchi founder, Mr. Arjun Sampath, Sanatan Sanstha’s national spokesperson, Mr. Chetan Rajhans, and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s Dharmapracharak for Eastern and Northeastern India, Sadguru Nilesh Singbal.

Mr. Arjun Sampath, the founder and president of Hindu Makkal Katchi in Tamil Nadu , stated that Sri Lankan Hindus are still facing inhumane atrocities. They are being treated as second-class citizens, their temples are being demolished, and Hindu daughters are being forcibly married to Muslims. As a result, the Hindu population in Sri Lanka is declining. In this situation, the Indian government must take firm steps to ensure the security of Sri Lankan Hindus. Likewise, Sri Lankan Hindu refugees who have come to India due to inhumane persecution should be granted Indian citizenship by amending the CAA law.

‘Panun Kashmir’ for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir

Sanatan Sanstha’s national spokesperson, Mr. Chetan Rajhans , stated that it is unfortunate that Kashmiri Hindus are still refugees in their own country. The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was a significant step, but the Indian government has yet to announce a concrete plan for the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, which is shocking. We demand that a Union Territory named ‘Panun Kashmir’ be established in Jammu and Kashmir for the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Hindus.

Sadguru Nilesh Singbal, the Dharmapracharak for Eastern and Northeastern India of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti , stated that the Samiti has set up an exhibition in Sector 6 of the Kumbh Mela area to spread awareness about the inhumane persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and Kashmir. The objective of this exhibition is to raise awareness among officials and the general public about the atrocities being committed against Hindus.