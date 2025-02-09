Caring Pathways Expands it's In-Home Veterinary Palliative and Comfort Care Services

A Caring Pathways Hospice Veterinarian speaks with a client about comfort care options for her beloved dog. In-Home Compassionate Pet Care at Life's End

In-Home Palliative and Comfort Care Services for Dogs & Cats Available in the Greater Charlotte Area

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring Pathways, a trusted leader in in-home end-of-life veterinary care, is proud to announce the expansion of its palliative and comfort care services , also known as hospice care. To meet the growing demand for compassionate in-home care for pets, we have added a registered veterinary technician dedicated to supporting our patients through in-home palliative and comfort care in our North Carolina practice.Caring Pathways' palliative and comfort care services are designed to support pets and their families during some of life’s most challenging moments, with many of our veterinary professionals achieving additional education and credentialing in pain management, hospice, and palliative care. These services focus on improving the quality of life for dogs and cats with chronic or terminal illnesses by providing individualized care in the comfort of their own homes. From pain management and nutritional support to emotional guidance, our team is dedicated to ensuring pets live their remaining days with dignity and love."In-home comfort care allows us to provide a personalized and stress-free experience for pets and their families," said Dr. Chelsea McGivney, General Manager of Caring Pathways. "We are honored to walk alongside pet owners during this journey and offer the compassionate support they need."The inclusion of a licensed veterinary technician in North Carolina ensures enhanced support for comfort care services, allowing our team to deliver an even higher standard of care. Teams led by Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Veterinarians (CHPVs) in each of our markets focus on comfort-based symptomatic care, pain management, and family decision-making.As leaders in the field of veterinary hospice, palliative, and comfort care, Caring Pathways is committed to advancing the standard of in-home services and educating pet owners about the benefits of this type of care. These benefits include reducing the stress of travel for pets, fostering a comfortable environment, and tailoring care plans to the unique needs of each pet and family.For over 15 years, Caring Pathways has been a trusted partner for pet owners seeking compassionate end-of-life care. With this recent expansion, we continue to uphold our mission of providing exceptional, in-home veterinary services that prioritize the well-being of pets and the peace of mind of their families.For more information about Caring Pathways’ services or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.charlotte.caringpathways.com.

