Caring Pathways Celebrates 15 Years of Compassionate In-Home End-of-Life Pet Care

For 15 years, Caring Pathways has walked alongside Colorado families, providing compassionate end-of-life care for beloved pets in the comfort of home. In-Home Compassionate Pet Care at Life's End A Caring Pathways Hospice Veterinarian speaks with a client about comfort care options for her beloved dog.

We deliver the best care in the best way on the worst day. My wish is that every pet could experience peace at home, surrounded by the people who love them.” — Jeff Lewis, CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer marks a heartfelt milestone for Caring Pathways as the organization celebrates 15 years of dedicated service to pets and their families during one of life’s most tender moments—saying goodbye.Since its founding in 2010, Caring Pathways has supported thousands of families across the Front Range, providing in-home veterinary end-of-life care with compassion, dignity, and respect. With services ranging from TeleAdvice and Quality of Life (QOL) assessments to Comfort Care (also known as hospice) and peaceful in-home euthanasia, the Caring Pathways team helps guide pet guardians through some of their most emotionally challenging decisions.“From the very beginning, our mission has been to provide excellence, compassion, kindness, and great service to every pet and family we meet. I am humbled to see that vision alive and growing 15 years later.” — Dr. Larry Magnuson, Founder of Caring PathwaysServing the Front Range—with Compassion and AvailabilityCaring Pathways proudly serves the Colorado Front Range, from Fort Collins to Castle Rock, offering a large and highly trained veterinary team that allows for short-notice and same-day availability for many cases. In response to growing demand and the emotional urgency of end-of-life decisions, the team recently launched overnight appointments in the Denver Metro Area (DMA) and has extended after-hours availability in the Northern Colorado (NoCo) region.Expanding the Mission: Beyond ColoradoIn alignment with its mission to support as many families as possible, Caring Pathways has also expanded beyond Colorado, bringing its model of empathetic care to new communities in Virginia Beach , VA and Charlotte , NC. These locations carry the same commitment to professional, compassionate, and personalized care that has defined the practice in Colorado for the past decade and a half.“We deliver the best care in the best way on the worst day. My wish is that every pet could experience comfort and peace in their home, surrounded by the people who love them.” — Jeff Lewis, CEO of Caring PathwaysAbout Caring PathwaysFounded in 2010, Caring Pathways is a veterinary practice specializing in end-of-life care for pets in the comfort of their homes. With services tailored to each family’s needs and a team trained in both medicine and emotional support, Caring Pathways empowers pet parents to make informed, compassionate choices. The practice currently operates in Colorado (serving the Front Range), Virginia Beach, and Charlotte.For more information or to request support, visit: www.caringpathways.com

