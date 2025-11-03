Caring Pathways Charlotte Achieves AAHA End-of-Life Care Accreditation

In-Home Compassionate Pet Care at Life's End AAHA End-of-Life Care Accreditation Logo

Caring Pathways Charlotte earns AAHA End-of-Life Care Specialty Accreditation, recognized for excellence in compassionate hospice and end-of-life care.

This accreditation reflects the heart of our mission. Every day, we strive to honor the human-animal bond with compassion, dignity, and clinical excellence. This recognition affirms that commitment.” — Dr. Chelsea McGivney, General Manager

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring Pathways Charlotte is proud to announce that it has achieved the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) End-of-Life Care Specialty Accreditation, a prestigious recognition that highlights the team’s exceptional dedication to compassionate, high-quality end-of-life veterinary care.AAHA accreditation is widely regarded as the gold standard in veterinary excellence. Practices that earn this distinction undergo comprehensive evaluations on patient care, team training, ethics, communication, and safety. Only a select number of veterinary practices in North America meet AAHA’s rigorous standards, and Caring Pathways Charlotte now joins an even smaller group of practices recognized for excellence in end-of-life and hospice care.“This accreditation reflects the heart of our mission,” said Dr. Chelsea McGivney, General Manager of Caring Pathways. “Every day, we strive to honor the human-animal bond with compassion, dignity, and clinical excellence. This recognition affirms that commitment.”Through its work, Caring Pathways helps families navigate one of the most emotional stages of pet ownership with empathy and professionalism. The Charlotte team provides in-home comfort care (i.e., hospice care), and euthanasia services, ensuring pets experience peace and love in the comfort of home.To learn more about AAHA accreditation, visit www.aaha.org For information about Caring Pathways Charlotte’s services, visit www.charlotte.caringpathways.com

