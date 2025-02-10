Premier Packaging Expands to California with New Irwindale Facility

Premier Packaging Contract Packaging and Warehousing Solutions Premier Packaging Opens CA Facility Premier Packaging - West Coast Facility

Expanding its proven service model to the West Coast, Premier Packaging strengthens its national footprint.

By replicating the model we have successfully deployed for decades in Memphis, we will ensure the same level of service and quality to our customers on the West Coast.” — Ignacio Campos, CEO of Premier Packaging

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Packaging , a leading provider of contract packaging and logistics solutions, is expanding its footprint with a nearly 200,000-square foot facility in Irwindale, California. This strategic expansion extends the company’s proven service model to the West Coast, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality contract packaging, warehousing, and logistics solutions nationwide.The new facility, located at 16033-16035 Arrow Highway, Irwindale, CA, will offer the same comprehensive services that have driven success in Memphis, including primary and secondary packaging, warehousing and 3PL services, rework, point-of-sale display building, product inspection, sorting, and kitting.“The expansion into Southern California is the next step in Premier Packaging’s growth trajectory,” said Ignacio Campos, CEO of Premier Packaging. “It’s a highly strategic and attractive market for us, and by replicating the model we have successfully deployed for decades in Memphis, we will ensure the same level of service and quality to our customers on the West Coast.”This move comes as part of Premier Packaging’s broader growth strategy, which has accelerated since its partnership with Tide Rock “We are excited to continue supporting Premier Packaging’s expansion,” said Jason Ghoshhajra, President of Tide Rock YieldCo - East. “In just seven months, we’ve enhanced operations in Memphis and now extended into California, a key hub for the food, beverage and consumer goods industry. This investment strengthens our ability to serve customers with increased capacity and geographic reach.”With its expansion into California, Premier Packaging is well-positioned to support both existing and new customers with scalable, high-quality, and reliable contract packaging and logistics solutions. For more information, visit https://premierpackaging.com/

