Tide Rock Completes Strategic Transition of Accu-Fab to MEC, Demonstrating Its Proven Growth Model

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Rock announced today the successful transition of Accu-Fab, LLC to Mayville Engineering Company, Inc . (NYSE: MEC). The transaction marks the completion of a multi-year journey focused on building a scalable, high-performing manufacturing platform—reinforcing Tide Rock’s proven approach to value creation through operational focus, long-term alignment, and consistent execution.“This is exactly what the Tide Rock model is designed to do,” said Ryan Peddycord, CEO of Tide Rock. “We acquire businesses with artificial constraints, build the team and process, focus the commercial strategy, and invest for long-term growth. With alignment across all stakeholders, it’s a growth strategy model that works—and Accu-Fab is a great example.”Accu-Fab joined the Tide Rock portfolio as two independent metal fabrication companies with high-quality products, strong regional presence, and talented teams. We combined the platforms, focused the commercial strategy around high-growth end markets, and invested in building the capabilities and capacity needed to serve them. By strengthening customer relationships and executing our playbook with discipline, we positioned the company for long-term growth and scalability.Over several years, Tide Rock and the Accu-Fab team aligned around a clear strategic goal: build a vertically integrated manufacturer that could meet the complex demands of industries like critical power infrastructure and data centers. The result was a high-performing company with strong customer relationships, improved margins, and the capacity to scale further under a larger operational umbrella.As Accu-Fab’s capabilities and market position matured, MEC emerged as the ideal strategic partner to carry the business into its next phase. As the largest fabricator in the U.S. according to The Fabricator Magazine for fifteen consecutive years, MEC is positioned to expand on the scalable platform that Tide Rock and the Accu-Fab team built—bringing greater reach, deeper infrastructure, and added capacity to accelerate growth.The transaction—initially announced in May 2025—officially closed on July 1, 2025.“We’re proud of what the Accu-Fab team accomplished and grateful for the partnership throughout,” Mr. Peddycord added. “This was about working together to build a sustainable business, and ensuring it has the right long-term home. That’s what we aim to do with every Tide Rock company.”About Tide RockTide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. With offices in San Diego and New York City, it owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the lower middle market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high-yield returns without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles​​. Learn more at tiderock.com.

