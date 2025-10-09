Premier LogiTech Unveils New Brand Identity & Website, Showing Commitment to End-to-End Technology Lifecycle Solutions

Premier LogiTech - End-to-End Technology Lifecycle Solutions Provider Scott Paul - CEO of Premier LogiTech Premier LogiTech Facility in Coppell, TX

Refreshed brand and site showcase secure OEM configuration and turnkey reverse-logistics support.

Customers want fewer hand-offs and more transparency across procurement, configuration, deployment, and reverse logistics. Our new brand and website capture the breadth of our capabilities.” — Scott Paul, CEO of Premier LogiTech

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier LogiTech introduced its refreshed corporate brand and launched a redesigned website at www.premierss.com , marking the company’s commitment as a single-source partner for technology lifecycle and supply-chain services. The move aligns the company’s visual identity, digital presence, and mission to deliver scalable, data-driven solutions that manage and extend product lifecycles for enterprise and government customers.“Customers want fewer hand-offs and more transparency across procurement, configuration, deployment, and reverse logistics,” said Scott Paul, CEO at Premier LogiTech. “Our new brand and website capture the breadth of our capabilities and make it easier for partners to tap into the data, people, and infrastructure that keep their technology ecosystems running. Our teams live inside the workflows of leading U.S. OEMs. We configure and kit devices while integrated with secure federal and commercial environments.”“Then, on the reverse logistics side, we process and refurbish millions of units a year. High-growth hardware brands choose Premier because we scale with them. We can stand up a secure configuration line and, integrate systems in weeks, then add a full RMA and repair program as volumes climb—keeping cost, compliance and customer experience under one roof, We help brands enable their true circular economy.” Paul continued.The brand and website refresh caps a year-long effort to make Premier LogiTech’s services higher quality, more integrated, and easier to onboard. Shared data services, unified work instructions, and customer dashboards give our customers one order path, one SLA, and real-time visibility across sourcing, configuration, and reverse logistics—streamlining every step of the lifecycle.About Premier LogiTechPremier LogiTech ("Premier") is an award-winning Dallas-based provider of integrated technology solutions. The company specializes in supporting full lifecycle of consumer electronics from 3PL and value-added forward configuration service to complete value-recovery through repair & refurbishment services including forward and reverse transportation management services. For 17 years, it has built a reputation for creating custom solutions that fit within customers' operations and budget, while delivering customers' products simply and effectively.Premier’s growing brand enablement capabilities ensure that products reach the market effectively and are managed sustainably through the circular economy. It manages millions of technology and consumer products for top-tier brands across a range of industries, providing custom solutions while effectively and efficiently integrating with nearly any organization's global supply chain.For more information, visit https://www.premierss.com/

