Full Circle Electronics Appoints Dave Daily as CEO to Drive Growth and Innovation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full Circle Electronics , a leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and secure and sustainable electronics recycling, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Daily as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Daily brings a strong background in go-to-market strategies, business transformation, and operational excellence, making him well-positioned to drive Full Circle Electronics' continued growth and innovation.A Proven Leader in Growth and TransformationWith over a decade of experience leading companies similar in size and scope to Full Circle Electronics, Mr. Daily has a proven track record of accelerating organic and inorganic business growth, implementing operational improvements, and creating enterprise value. Most recently, he served as President & CEO of BFG Supply, a technology-driven distribution and logistics provider, where he helped to transform the company from a regional distributor to a national industry leader with 20+ locations. Under his leadership, BFG Supply significantly enhanced its customer service, improved operational efficiency, and executed multiple strategic acquisitions to expand its market footprint.Prior to BFG, Mr. Daily was the SVP Finance at AEP Energy/BlueStar Energy, an Investment Banking Vice President at Houlihan Lokey, and a Management Consultant with ZS Associates. Mr. Daily began his career as an officer in the U.S. Navy and holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, as well as an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. This deep experience across finance, M&A and operations strengthens his ability to lead Full Circle Electronics into its next phase of growth.A Vision for Full Circle ElectronicsAs CEO, Mr. Daily will focus on continuing to strengthen Full Circle Electronics’ position as the industry-leading provider of secure IT asset disposition and electronics recycling solutions in the US. He will lead efforts to drive revenue growth, optimize operations, and continue to ensure compliance with industry-leading sustainability and data security standards.“Full Circle Electronics is at the forefront of delivering secure, scalable IT asset disposition and electronics recycling solutions for enterprises, SMBs, and government institutions,” said Mr. Daily. “As technology lifecycles accelerate, organizations need a trusted partner that not only safeguards data but also helps them maximize the value of their retired IT assets while meeting sustainability goals. I look forward to leading this company into its next phase of growth—expanding our capabilities, strengthening our customer partnerships, and driving innovation in secure, responsible IT asset management.”Strong Support from Tide Rock Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock YieldCo – West, expressed confidence in Daily’s leadership, "Dave brings a combination of strategic vision, operational expertise, and proven ability to scale businesses efficiently. His track record in driving growth and building high-performance organizations makes him the ideal leader to propel Full Circle Electronics forward. Full Circle has been a key growth driver for Tide Rock, and with Dave at the helm, we are confident the company will accelerate its expansion, enhance its service offerings, and deliver even more substantial value."Under Tracey Haslam, previous Full Circle Electronics CEO, the company experienced significant expansion, including the strategic acquisition of Sipi’s IT Asset Disposition business, GER Recycling in Phoenix and RAE IT Disposition in Florida, growing from 2 locations to 11 locations, strengthening its national presence and enhancing its ability to process material from coast to coast in the US and Latin America.Positioned for Leadership in the ITAD IndustryFull Circle Electronics has established itself as a trusted partner for enterprises, government agencies, and small businesses looking for secure and sustainable electronics recycling solutions. The company holds e-Stewards, R2, and ISO certifications, ensuring compliance with the highest environmental and data security standards.With new leadership, Full Circle Electronics is set to accelerate its expansion, further enhancing service capabilities, optimizing asset recovery programs, and ensuring regulatory compliance for customers across diverse industries, including data centers, financial services, healthcare, and government sectors.

