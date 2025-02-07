U.S. Chamber Highlights Super Bowl LIX's Powerful Economic Impact Nationally and Locally

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As fans gear up for the most anticipated sporting event of the year, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce today released new data underscoring the economic impact generated by Super Bowl LIX across the country. The Chamber’s analysis, as a part of the Brought to You by American Business campaign, calculated the anticipated economic benefit from the Super Bowl for U.S. metro areas.

New Orleans is hosting its 11th Super Bowl this weekend. Initial estimates for Super Bowl LIX show a local economic impact of at least $500 million , but the final figure could be much higher.

The impact isn’t just felt in the host city. Across the country people gathering at local restaurants, ordering pizzas, purchasing fan apparel, and investing in new electronics will support local businesses and boost local economies.

According to data analysis from the U.S. Chamber, the New Orleans-Metairie area is expected to see $53.4 million in spending from residents for the big game and millions more in broader economic impact for the metro area. This is in addition to an expected $200 million in spending over two days from an estimated 125,000 visitors coming to the Big Easy for the match-up.

The big game is enjoyed by millions of Americans and is a massive driver of economic impact in communities across the country. For example, the Little Rock, AR metro area could see more than $42 million in spending or about $56 per person. The Warner Robins, GA area could generate more than $11 million in spending, while the Billings, MT area could see $10.6 million in spending. For the hometowns of each team, the Chamber estimates the Kansas City metro area could see $123.3 million in spending, while the Philadelphia metro could see $346.8 million.

Click here for the full list of dollar values for U.S. metropolitan statistical areas across the country.

“Each year, the Super Bowl is an economic driver for businesses of all sizes in the host city and in local communities across the country. The big game and the lifelong memories it creates for millions of fans couldn’t happen without American businesses providing the goods, services, and hospitality to pull it off—and in turn creating jobs and growth in the New Orleans area and across the country,” said Curtis Dubay, Chief Economist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“The Super Bowl is not only watched by hundreds of millions of viewers around the world, it also has a massive economic impact in the community where it is played. Local officials expect Super Bowl LIX to generate more than half a billion dollars in economic activity throughout the New Orleans region and beyond. From hospitality and restaurants to retail and tourism, the benefits will be felt far and wide,” said Brendon Plack, Senior Vice President, Public Policy at the National Football League (NFL).

Click here to learn more about the broader economic impact of Super Bowl LIX.

The Chamber’s Brought to You by American Business campaign showcases how America’s businesses are working together to deliver unforgettable moments and experiences during important moments throughout the year.

