From Legislation to Impact: The Low-Carbon Organization Driving Change in South America

SFLCT members who traveled to the Energy Summit shared low-carbon expertise, joined by ARPEL's Executive Secretary, Carlos Garibaldi (center) Left to right: Alejandro Stipanicic, ANCAP’s President at the time, with Emily Llinás of the AAPG and SFLCT, and Fernando C. Hernandez of the SFLCT

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Low Carbon Technologies (SFLCT) kicks off 2025 with strong momentum, following its pivotal role in shaping South America’s first Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) legislation—approved by Brazil’s President in the last quarter of 2024. Building on this achievement, the organization showcased its low-carbon expertise as an official supporter of the AAPG’s Energy Summit in Uruguay. Alejandro Stipanicic, President at the time of the nation’s energy company, ANCAP, reinforced the event’s strategic importance by showcasing Uruguay’s energy leadership, with over 90% of its electricity coming from renewable and low-carbon sources, as further noted by the IEA.

More than a dialogue, the summit was a springboard for action, showcasing transformative projects, real-world knowledge, and case studies across the energy value chain—from hydrocarbons to renewables and beyond. This made the SFLCT’s role notable, as it led executive panels on key energy transition pillars: Carbon Capture Utilization Storage (CCUS), hydrogen, geothermal, and sustainable fuels. Over nine SFLCT members from across nations served as impactful speakers. The event also marked a key South American milestone as the SFLCT and AAPG proceeded to execute an agreement to endorse AAPG’s CCUS conference in Colombia, building on the success of their inaugural CCUS partnership in Brazil.

In keeping with the theme of executive panels, the SFLCT aligned discussions with regional priorities and global decarbonization goals, driving progress and inspiring attendees from all sectors to witness transformation. This also marked AAPG's first Latin American coverage of sustainable fuels, emphasizing their growing relevance in the region. The integration of these fuels with CCUS, hydrogen, and CO2 management directly tied into other SFLCT-led discussions.

SFLCT Chairman Fernando C. Hernandez moderated the sustainable fuels panel, where representatives from HIF Global and ANCAP shared impactful insights. An integral part of the panel's discussion on biorefineries for a sustainable future was SFLCT member Cecilia Romeu, an Energy Transition Professional from ANCAP. Shortly after the event, ANCAP and HIF Global announced an agreement to fast-track cleaner fuels in Uruguay, which extends to a $6 billion HIF facility expected to produce 700,000 tons of sustainable fuels annually, demonstrating the event’s real-world impact.

Alessandra Simone, SFLCT Vice Chair and a globally recognized CCS expert, played a key role in shaping the panels in collaboration with AAPG. As a co-author of a seminal United Nations-backed book on CCS in 2009, Simone brought unparalleled expertise, lending both credibility and strategic depth to the event. Her strategic guidance was key to aligning the panels with actionable solutions that reflect SFLCT’s global decarbonization goals. Emily Llinás, Director of AAPG Latin America and the Caribbean and an SFLCT member, further amplified this momentum by spearheading the summit. Her efforts exemplified the power of collaboration in addressing complex energy challenges, transforming the event into a platform for innovation and unlocking opportunities for the region and beyond.

Looking ahead, Hernandez remarked, “We are destined to build on these South American achievements, as we just renewed Pakistan’s first low-carbon agreement and secured the Scottish Government’s endorsement for our net-zero initiatives.” With a proven track record and global reach, the SFLCT is at the forefront of transformative efforts, uniting international stakeholders to drive innovation and lead the way in advancing low-carbon solutions across South America and the globe.

