Atlanta Community Food Bank Launches New Transforming Access Together Cohort

Strengthens food access across Georgia with a diverse group of community partners

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank is proud to announce the Transforming Access Together Accelerator, a cohort program designed to empower its diverse group of partners in their efforts to combat food insecurity and expand food access across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. This program brings together nine high-impact partners, five of which are in rural areas who are committed to creating a lasting impact.“We are thrilled to announce our second cohort, bringing together an exceptional group of partners, each with a passion and commitment to giving back to the community,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “We believe that by supporting these organizations, we can not only tackle food insecurity on multiple levels but also set the foundation for strong practices that will have a long-term impact in the communities that need it most.”The participating partners include Belvedere Seventh Day Adventist, Big Miller Grove, Grace Community Fellowship, Harvest House (Cartersville Church of God - Church at Liberty Square), Manna From Above Inc., One Roof Ecumenical Alliance Outreach, Inc., Open Hands United Christian Ministry, Overcomers House Inc., Real Life Center, and Sweetwater Mission Inc.Each cohort partner will have access to funding ranging from $35,000 to $50,000, depending on their specific needs. These funds will support a wide range of initiatives aimed at expanding and innovating food access programs, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring the sustainability of these efforts.“We are incredibly excited to support this new cohort of partners, each bringing unique insights and needs,” said Michele Chivore, Director of Network Growth at the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “By collaborating with organizations of various sizes, we have the opportunity to tackle food insecurity from multiple angles and create lasting change in our communities.”The launch of the new cohort represents a critical step forward in expanding food access and combating hunger. Partners will begin laying the groundwork for innovative and impactful projects throughout the year to help address food insecurity in their communities, with full implementation of projects slated for the second half of 2025.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, visit acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.