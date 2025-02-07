Celebrate February’s CTE Month!

It’s time to celebrate career and technical education in Iowa! February is CTE Month, which highlights the achievements in career and technical education programs across the country. Iowa students, educators and partners in business and industry are invited to join in the celebration and spread the word about CTE.

CTE programs directly prepare students for future careers in high-wage, in-demand fields. High-quality CTE instruction provides opportunities for students to develop both academic and technical skills through hands-on training and experiences. Students participating in CTE programs – such as advanced manufacturing, information technology, health care and more – often have opportunities not only to develop skills and gain valuable real-world experience but also earn college credits and industry-recognized credentials.

CTE programs can open doors to postsecondary education, future careers and a strong Iowa workforce. You can celebrate CTE Month and help raise awareness of the importance of CTE programs by participating in four simple activities.

1. Participate in CTE Day at the Capitol

Iowa students and educators will be gathering for CTE Day at the Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. This annual event, sponsored by the Iowa Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), showcases CTE student booths and displays in the Capitol Rotunda and provides opportunities for participants to meet with legislators and state officials to share their learning experiences. Iowa CTE programs will be recognized in a special House resolution during the day of the event. Register with Iowa ACTE to participate in this upcoming free event.

2. Build awareness on social media

Social media is a great outlet for sharing photos of CTE programs and events and engaging in discussion with fellow students, educators and business partners. Highlight the successes of CTE programs in your area and show how Iowa is helping students become future ready. Use the hashtags #CTEMonth, #ChooseYourPathwayIA and #PostsecondaryPathwaysIA in your posts all month long.

3. Promote CTE education in your school district

Get creative and feature CTE programs in your schools or community college’s announcements, video screens and publications. Set up demonstrations and exhibits during lunch. Mentor younger students on the exciting opportunities CTE programs can provide and how it can help guide their college and career pathways. Invite business leaders to talk about their workplace and how CTE programs can help lead to employment in high-demand careers. Ask your CTE teachers to share their experiences and explore potential opportunities to become a future CTE educator.

4. Learn more about CTE programs in Iowa

Visit the Iowa Department of Education’s website to learn more about CTE programs and career and technical student organizations in Iowa. The Department will also feature other highlights on CTE programs throughout the month.

For more information on ways to celebrate CTE Month, visit the Association for Career and Technical Education’s website.