Virtual field trips bring farms and local foods to Iowa classrooms

Take a trip with us to learn more about healthy local foods! Iowa classrooms are invited to join us for the new Farm to School virtual field trip series, which visits different local farms and vendors to explore healthy produce options.

Each virtual field trip video highlights an Iowa-grown fruit or vegetable and provides historical information, fun facts and other engaging content. Educators who teach science, health, nutrition, family and consumer sciences, agriculture and more are highly encouraged to share the field trip series in their classes.

“We’re bringing Iowa farms to Iowa classrooms to showcase what goes into growing and producing the healthy food found on our plates,” said Meg Collins, Farm to School education program consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “Through our virtual field trips, students can travel to different areas of the state to discover new information on their favorite fruits and vegetables – without having to leave their classroom.”

Developed by the Department’s Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services, new episodes of the Farm to School virtual field trips will be released throughout the year. The first video in the series features Iowa-grown melons.

Iowa’s Farm to School Program is a joint partnership between the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Department of Education. Through the program’s funding, local farmers and organizations link with schools and students to offer fresh, locally grown food and nutrition-based educational opportunities.

The Farm to School virtual field trip project was made possible by the Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For more information on the Farm to School virtual field trips, contact Meg Collins at meg.collins@iowa.gov.