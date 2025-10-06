The 2026 Emerging Educators Academy offers support, celebration for new teachers

Iowa’s premier professional learning and networking event for new teachers is back for 2026. Led by teachers for teachers, the 11th annual Emerging Educators Academy on Jan. 10 will engage participants with a full day of activities, celebration and uplifting support. Teachers who are within their first three years as well as teacher mentors and preservice teachers are highly encouraged to attend.

Themed as “Iowa Educators Lead,” this year’s Emerging Educators Academy will focus on building classroom culture and creating positive learning environments. During the event, participants will have many opportunities to hear best practices, share challenges and connect with colleagues. The Emerging Educators Academy will also offer various breakout learning sessions, featuring some of Iowa’s top educators.

“Our goal is to have new teachers walk away from the Emerging Educators Academy with fresh ideas and a feeling of inspiration and excitement,” said 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year and Emerging Educators Academy co-host Melanie Bloom. “Teachers will have opportunities to meet with some of the best educators in Iowa, including former Iowa Teachers of the Year and other honored teachers. It is a wonderful chance to come together, collaborate and build a strong community with fellow teachers in the field.”

This year’s keynote session will feature Ashlie Crosson, 2025 National Teacher of the Year. Crosson is an English language arts teacher from Mifflin County High School in Pennsylvania, who strives to create learning experiences that resonate with students, foster empathy and build critical thinking.

The Emerging Educators Academy will be held Saturday, Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Drake University’s Olmsted Center in Des Moines. Registration is open through Dec. 19, and teachers are encouraged to register early to save a seat for the event. Registration fees are $35 for beginning teachers and teacher mentors and $25 for college students interested in education as a career.

Sponsored in partnership by the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa State Education Association and Drake University’s School of Education, the Emerging Educators Academy is held annually to support new teachers in the field. The current Iowa Teacher of the Year, past Iowa Teachers of the Year and other award-winning educators serve as hosts and coordinators of the event.

Additional details on the Emerging Educators Academy can be found in the QR code provided below. Direct questions regarding the event can be directed to 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year Melanie Bloom at melanie.bloom@iowa.gov.