Digital Workforce Solution is Now SimpliSmart

New Brand Reflects Company Commitment to the Humanity Behind Automation

For four years, SimpliSmart has been committed to delivering custom process automation solutions for organizations with complex challenges or just to add a few extra minutes back into their workday.” — Matt Gustitus, CEO

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Workforce Solution, a leading provider of custom software solutions (digital assistants) that can simplify the work that a human executes on a computer (e.g., AI and RPA), announced that the company’s name will change to SimpliSmart. The new name better reflects the company’s commitment to simplify work and automate simple tasks while empowering people to do their best work.

“For four years, SimpliSmart has been committed to delivering powerful and transformative process automation solutions for companies needing to solve complex challenges, simplify compliance workflows, or just add a few extra minutes back into their workday,” said Matt Gustitus, CEO.

“In reflecting on that purpose, however, we realized our company name doesn’t adequately reflect the humanity behind what we do. Intelligent Process Automation, if setup correctly, frees your human workforce from the mundane and repetitive tasks so they can focus on the work that only they can do.” It’s simple. It’s smart. It’s made for humans.



The company’s Intelligent Automation solutions recently saved hundreds of hours and millions of dollars at Indiana’s largest healthcare provider: Indiana’s largest hospital utilizes SimpliSmart’s custom digital software (digital assistants) to save hundreds of hours in registration and record-keeping, resulting in over $5 million in annual cost savings.

As part of the name change, the company's website domain has changed to simplismart.io.

About SimpliSmart

SimpliSmart develops custom software solutions (digital assistants) that can simplify the work that a human executes on a computer. These intelligent automation digital assistants streamline workflows by removing repetitive tasks, allowing your staff to concentrate on strategic and high-value initiatives. This change not only boosts job satisfaction but also improves processes and delivery time throughout your organization.

In addition to delivering Intelligent Process Automation (IA) solutions, the company provides Business Process Analysis, Process Mining and Process Improvement, and Process Automation Training to deliver increased productivity, customer and employee satisfaction, and incredible cost savings for organizations of all sizes and industries. SimpliSmart uses non-proprietary software to reduce the process bottlenecks and automate the manual and repetitive tasks that restrict your employees from delivering the value to the organization. For more information, please visit www.simplismart.io.

Why Choose SimpliSmart?

-Expertise – A team with more than 20 years of experience in digital transformation and process automation.

-Proven Results – Track record of delivering substantial cost savings and improvements in efficiency.

-Member of the women-owned business network in Indiana

We understand the need for quick implementation. SimpliSmart is committed to delivering your tailored automation solution within an estimated 2-3 months, ensuring:

Swift Deployment – We minimize disruption by using our simple drag-and-drop software.

Scalability – Our reusable objects allow us to scale quickly with minimal new development.

Speed to Value – Our dashboard features and real-time metrics reporting allow for visibility to the benefits and value proposition.

SimpliSmart

550 Congressional Blvd. Suite 350

Carmel, IN 46032

317-572-8689

www.simplismart.io

Follow us on LinkedIn

